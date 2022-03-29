ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Tulsa roads closed for 'Tulsa King' Sylvester Stallone series filming

By Emily Farris
 1 day ago
Multiple streets in downtown Tulsa will be closed for several days while filming is going on for "Tulsa King."

The series will tell the story of 75-year-old mobster Dwight "The General" Manfredi who is released after a prison sentence for murder and banished from his New York operation to Tulsa.

The series is one of many Hollywood productions coming to film right here in Green Country. There are dozens of co-stars and extras expected in town during filming.

The road closures are starting on March 29 and are expected to last until March 31, but could extend as needed for shooting.

City of Tulsa's interactive Traffic Flow Map

If you see Stallone or any of the stars around town, let us know! Send pictures to news@kjrh.com.

Sylvester Stallone
