ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Brief Wintry Mix Early Wednesday

By Patrick Pete
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F3UX5_0estSCQu00

A wintry mix is possible early Wednesday during the time of the morning commute. The afternoon will be dry with plenty of clouds and highs a bit milder, in the upper-50s. Temps warm up into the mid 70s by Thursday ahead of a strong cold front. Showers and storms are possible, and some may be severe. Damaging gusty wind is the primary threat. Drier conditions will prevail Friday afternoon with seasonal temperatures and breezy winds. Highs will remain in the upper 50s to low 60s this weekend. The next chance for showers is on Sunday.

Stevie's Scoop: Sunny & Less Breezy

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 56. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Wednesday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 47. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Thursday A chance of rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind 9 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 60.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Sunday A chance of rain after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
WTOK-TV

Heavy, strong storms likely Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
MERIDIAN, MS
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wind#West Wind#Thunderstorms#Stevie S Scoop#Northwest
YourErie

Winter returns this weekend

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Some showers are expected for Friday as a trough moves through. Expect mainly showers in the evening before a cold front passes late Friday. This front will cool the air enough to set off some wet snow toward daybreak Saturday. Wet snow showers will fall tomorrow morning. With temperatures still close to freezing, […]
ERIE, PA
Metro News

Winter Storm Warning covers most of state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The National Weather Service has placed most of West Virginia under a winter storm warning beginning early Saturday morning with several inches of snow expected. The warned area stretches from Sistersville in Tyler County south to Beckley in Raleigh County and from Huntington through the Kanawha...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
NECN

First Alert for Saturday Snow: Some Areas Could See 6 to 12 Inches

New England is enjoying a breather between weather systems Thursday and Friday, with both afternoons seeing high temperatures near 50 degrees. On Thursday, this means melting snow – much of which clung to tree limbs and power lines – will initially fall in big, sloppy clumps as temperatures warm, then lead to puddles and road spray later in the afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Natchez Democrat

Schools close Tuesday for expected bad weather

NATCHEZ — Many area schools will be closed Tuesday due to the risk of severe weather. According to the National Weather Service Jackson office, Adams County and Concordia Parish face a moderate risk for severe storms where tornadoes, damaging wind gusts as high as 70 miles per hour and golf ball size hail are possible.
NATCHEZ, MS
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
THV11

Snow expected to fall in Arkansas later this week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Spring is only just a little more than a week away, but winter is not in a rush to leave. Another arctic front will sweep through Arkansas on Friday, kicking out the warm and pleasant spring-like conditions from Thursday. Temperatures may hit the low to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
103.9 The Breeze

Heavy Snow Forecast For Upstate New York This Weekend

Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend which means it will start to feel more like Spring. So we thought!. Gotta love March in Upstate New York, right? Last weekend we hit 65 degrees and we are supposed to start getting our spring fever really going this weekend as we set our clocks ahead one hour at 2 am Sunday. Well, the extra hour of daylight will be there at the end of the day Sunday, but it looks like it will be reflecting off a fresh blanket of snow. And let me apologize now - I think I may have jinxed us by speculating we could have one of our least snowy winters on record this year.
ALBANY, NY
TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy