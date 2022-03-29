Brief Wintry Mix Early Wednesday

A wintry mix is possible early Wednesday during the time of the morning commute. The afternoon will be dry with plenty of clouds and highs a bit milder, in the upper-50s. Temps warm up into the mid 70s by Thursday ahead of a strong cold front. Showers and storms are possible, and some may be severe. Damaging gusty wind is the primary threat. Drier conditions will prevail Friday afternoon with seasonal temperatures and breezy winds. Highs will remain in the upper 50s to low 60s this weekend. The next chance for showers is on Sunday.

Stevie's Scoop: Sunny & Less Breezy

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 56. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night Increasing clouds, with a low around 47. South wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday A chance of rain, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind 9 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday A chance of rain after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.