Tulsa, OK

Some Downtown Tulsa Streets Closing For Filming Of New Series Starring Sylvester Stallone

By Cal Day
news9.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral downtown Tulsa roads will be shut down at different times in the coming days for the production of a new TV series starring Sylvester Stallone. The show is expected to be...

www.news9.com

Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
City
Cheyenne, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
earnthenecklace.com

Dawn Stevens Leaving Fox 9: Where Is the Minneapolis Anchor Going?

Minneapolis residents have started their mornings with Dawn Stevens on Fox 9 for over a decade now. So they were very dejected when Dawn Stevens announced she is leaving KMSP. She was with Fox 9 for years before she anchored the morning show, and it wouldn’t be the same without her. Her regular viewers and followers want to know why she is leaving and where she is going next. Some wonder if this is her retirement or if she will be on broadcast TV again. Stevens answered all these queries before signing off from Fox 9.
Sylvester Stallone
KRMG

New Asian-inspired restaurant opens in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A new restaurant has opened in downtown Tulsa. Mr. Kim’s is a steakhouse with an Asian-inspired menu. The restaurant is named after Chef Ben Alexander, who is the head of culinary operations for McNellie’s Group. Alexander was born in Korea in 1982. His birthname is Kim Young Duk.
News On 6

Tulsa Donut Shop Closes Doors After Nearly 50 Years

A Tulsa donut shop that's been around for nearly 50 years is closing for good on Friday. T-Town Daylight Donuts near 21st and Memorial said their lease expires soon and they weren't able to come to an agreement with their landlord about their rent, so they have decided to close.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

When is Tulsa’s last freeze?

TULSA, Okla. — If the warmer temperatures lately gave you spring fever and you’re ready to start your garden, beware of late season freezes. If we’re looking at the last 32° of the season, that date can vary widely from year to year. Just over the last 10 years, the last freeze date was as early as the beginning of March and as late as the end of April.
The Boot

67 Years Ago: Reba McEntire Is Born in Oklahoma

Happy birthday to Reba McEntire! The singer was born on March 28, 1955, in McAlester, Okla. McEntire is the third of four siblings born to Clark and Jacqueline McEntire, the latter of whom aspired to be a singer but became an elementary school teacher instead. However, Jacqueline McEntire passed on her love of music to her children: Along with her older brother Pake and younger sister Susie (her older sister Alice chose not to participate), Reba McEntire formed a singing group called the Singing McEntires. The trio became well-known for performing at local rodeos and events in Oklahoma.
Boston Globe

Zendaya, in Boston for new movie, does some shopping on Newbury Street

She’s wrapped up season 2 of “Euphoria” and has some time before the next installment of “Dune,” so where’s Zendaya spending her time? Boston, of course. The superstar actress was spied on Newbury Street Monday afternoon, walking her dog and doing a little shopping.
News On 6

Tulsa Restaurant Owner Wins Gold At World Pizza Championship

A Tulsa restaurant owner took home the gold at the International Pizza Expo. World pizza champion and Zasas's Pizza and Wings owner Tara Hattan competed in Las Vegas last week. Hattan added some medals to her collection taking home two first-place titles and one-third place from the world stage. This wasn't Hattan's first rodeo. She's won several trophies and medals at previous competitions. This year's Pizza Expo was no different.
NJ.com

Actor Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii. ‘The Flash,’ ‘Fantastic Beasts’ star from N.J. allegedly caused scene at karaoke bar.

Ezra Miller, known for playing superhero The Flash, was arrested by police in Hawaii Sunday night. Miller, 29, grew up in Wyckoff and plays Barry Allen, aka The Flash, in the DC films “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Justice League” and “Suicide Squad.” They star as the character in the movie “The Flash,” set for 2023.
