Some Downtown Tulsa Streets Closing For Filming Of New Series Starring Sylvester Stallone

Minneapolis residents have started their mornings with Dawn Stevens on Fox 9 for over a decade now. So they were very dejected when Dawn Stevens announced she is leaving KMSP. She was with Fox 9 for years before she anchored the morning show, and it wouldn’t be the same without her. Her regular viewers and followers want to know why she is leaving and where she is going next. Some wonder if this is her retirement or if she will be on broadcast TV again. Stevens answered all these queries before signing off from Fox 9.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO