Ukraine, Russia delegations meet for new round of talks in Turkey

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 1 day ago
ISTANBUL — Ukrainian and Russian delegations are meeting Tuesday in Turkey for a new round of talks focused on ending the fighting following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last month.

According to The Associated Press, the two-day Istanbul meeting comes two weeks after the last face-to-face negotiations between the two countries, which made little progress.

In his opening speech Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for a cease-fire, adding that he believes “there will be no losers in a just peace,” the AP reported.

“Prolonging the conflict is not in anyone’s interest,” Erdogan said. “As members of the delegations, you have taken on a historic responsibility. The whole world is awaiting the good news that will come from you.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is prepared to declare its neutrality and dismiss the possibility of joining NATO – one of Russia’s demands, according to the AP. Ukraine also is open to compromise over the contested, predominantly Russian-speaking region of Donbas, Zelenskyy said.

Although Ukraine has its sights set on resolving humanitarian issues and ultimately reaching a cease-fire, a U.S. State Department official said there was no indication that Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to compromise, Reuters reported.

Since Russian forces first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, thousands of people have died and more than 10 million Ukrainians have been displaced, the AP reported. More than 3.9 million people have fled from Ukraine to other countries, including 2.3 million to neighboring Poland, according to the United Nations’ Refugee Agency.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More coverage:

  • Vladimir Putin: Who is Russia’s president?
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Who is Ukraine’s president?
  • What does the Russian invasion of Ukraine mean for America’s economy?
  • Why did Russia fight for control of Chernobyl, the site of a nuclear disaster?
  • Ukraine invasion: What sanctions are being imposed on Russia?

Photos: Ukraine, Russia hold new talks in Turkey In this photo provided by Turkish Presidency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, gives a speech to welcome the Russian, left, and Ukrainian delegations ahead of their talks, in Istanbul, Turkey, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The first face-to-face talks in two weeks between Russia and Ukraine were due to start Tuesday, raising flickering hopes of an end to a war that has ground into a bloody campaign of attrition. (Turkish Presidency via AP)

Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Doing their duty? Wounded Russian soldiers look distinctly awkward as they are handed courage medals by Putin’s deputy defence minister after fighting during the invasion of Ukraine

Footage has emerged of several wounded Russian soldiers frozen with fear and regret as they wait in line to receive medals of honour from Russia's deputy minister of defence. The soldiers had not long returned from the frontlines in Ukraine, where they had sustained a variety of crippling injuries amid Putin's invasion.
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
The Independent

Ukraine news - latest: Kyiv says more Russian troops being brought in as Putin ‘wants to split country in two’

Russia is bringing more troops on rotation and may attempt further advances on Ukrainian soil, Ukraine’s interior ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said.It comes days after Vladimir Putin’s regime claimed its invasion was going to plan and hinted that it would focus on its limited goal of “liberating” the separatist-controlled Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.Reports from the West suggest the Kremlin’s perceived shift of focus is an attempt to save face after Russia had failed to seize several Ukrainian cities.Mr Denysenko also said in a televised address that Russia has started destroying Ukrainian fuel and food storage depots, meaning the...
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all contributed...
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
