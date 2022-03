Australia's first-ever major outbreak of the viral disease Japanese encephalitis (JE) may be a consequence of climate change, according to some scientists. JE is caused by a flavivirus, which belongs to the same genus of viruses as those that cause yellow fever, dengue fever and West Nile fever, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The virus gets transmitted to humans through the bites of infected mosquitoes of the Culex genus, and the mosquitoes initially pick up the virus from infected vertebrates, mainly pigs and wading birds, according to the CDC.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO