ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Philip’s intellect, work ethic and commitment to family remembered in service

By Catherine Wylie
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YH5EG_0estPzCw00

The Duke of Edinburgh’s intellect, work ethic, sense of humour and devotion to his family were celebrated in an address by the Dean of Windsor.

The Right Reverend David Conner paid tribute to Philip as a “remarkable man” who was committed to “a host of down-to-earth enterprises”.

He pointed out that the duke could be “abrupt” and suggested that at times he could forget “just how intimidating he could be”.

Addressing the congregation in Westminster Abbey , Mr Conner said: “He was practical, wanting to put flesh upon his dreams, and (acknowledging the limitations of living in this so-called ‘real world’) he devoted his astonishing intellectual and physical energy, his enormous capacity for sheer hard work, to a host of down-to-earth enterprises.

“These included the equipping of young people to face tomorrow’s challenges, the encouragement of respect and care for the natural order, and his pioneering work in facilitating conversation between representatives of the different world faiths.

“Through his passionate commitment, he drew others to himself in admiration and respect and, in the case of those who lived and worked most closely to him, genuine love.”

Mr Conner added: “He would hate to think that I should paint a picture of him as a ‘plaster saint’; someone without the usual human foibles and failings.

A kind of natural reserve sometimes made him seem a little distant

Dean of Windsor David Conner

“He was far too self-aware ever to be taken in by flattery. Of course, it must be said that his life bore the marks of sacrifice and service.

“Certainly, he could show great sympathy and kindness. There is no doubt that he had a delightfully engaging, and often self-deprecating, sense of humour.

“It is quite clear that his mind held together both speculation and common sense. Moreover, nobody would ever doubt his loyalty and deep devotion to our Queen and to their family.

“Yet, there were times when he could be abrupt; maybe, in robust conversation, forgetting just how intimidating he could be.

“A kind of natural reserve sometimes made him seem a little distant. He could be somewhat sharp in pricking what he thought to be bubbles of pomposity or sycophancy.

“On the other hand, we should not forget that he himself was sometimes wounded by being unfairly criticised or misunderstood.”

Concluding his address, the dean said: “As we give thanks for the life of a remarkable man, perhaps our greatest tribute to him, most especially in these far too troubled times, will be for us to accept the challenge, implicit in his life, to rekindle in our hearts something of that call, and to pray (as I think he did) for the inspiration and the guidance to play our part, however small, in working for a kinder future.”

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Buckingham Palace Has Military-Style Op To Get Prince William's Grandmother To Prince Philip's Memorial Service

Buckingham Palace plans a military-style operation to get Queen Elizabeth to Philip's memorial. Queen Elizabeth II has canceled several engagements in the past weeks and there are fears that she may cancel her attendance at Prince Philip's memorial service. However, Buckingham Palace is allegedly planning a "military-style" operation to get her to her late husband's upcoming Thanksgiving while keeping her from the paparazzi.
U.K.
BBC

Prince Andrew plans to attend Prince Philip service

The Duke of York will attend next week's thanksgiving service for Prince Philip, says his spokesperson. It will be Prince Andrew's first public appearance since the settlement of the civil sex assault case brought against him in the US by Virginia Giuffre. The service at Westminster Abbey will celebrate the...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Prince Harry Will Visit Holland Despite Blowing Off Prince Philip's Service

Prince Harry recently announced his plans to attend Holland’s Invictus Games next month in a video posted to social media over the weekend, and although the royal seems excited for the games, some people are criticizing him for attending that event but not attending the upcoming memorial service for his grandfather Prince Philip.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk
StaceyNHerrera

Narcissists often use triangulation in romantic relationships

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I was in my mid-twenties, I had a brief relationship with a guy who lied all the time. Although the relationship lasted for less than four months, he came in and out of my life for years.
MindBodyGreen

12 Signs Of A Narcissistic Mother & What To Do For True Peace & Freedom

Before you run into a narcissist partner, chances are, you've had some of this in your family line. Hitting closest to home is a narcissistic mother or parent. It is incredibly confusing and unsettling because we come into the world as helpless babies. Our parents are meant to keep us safe and nurture us. And as children, we naturally trust and depend on them. While most parents do the best that they can, some deliberately do the worst that they can.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
psychologytoday.com

7 Reasons Narcissists Rarely Grow Emotionally

Narcissistic behavior often begins in childhood as a form of self-defense against feeling unloved. The resulting self-protective patterns can block narcissists from personal growth. Narcissistic personalities can change, but they have to be open to self-reflection and criticism and not get stuck in comforting delusions. One of the most frustrating...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Know the Signs of Narcissism, Including Narcissistic Anger

There are three types of narcissists, and while all may exhibit anger, those with vulnerable narcissism are most prone to rage. Understanding the reasons why we may be attracted to narcissists, and the challenges of living with them, can help us protect ourselves. Narcissism has garnered increased attention in recent...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Las Cruces Sun-News

'Happiness is a mindset and choice:' Here are 9 steps to living a happier life

There are many books, articles and even a free online Yale class you take on the “Science of Well-Being.”. There is no one-size-fits-all formula for well-being or happiness. What makes me happy does not necessarily make someone else happy. There may be misconceptions about happiness in your mind that prevent you from being happy. The line of thinking that you would be happy if only you lived in a bigger house or made more money just isn't true.
MENTAL HEALTH
Stacy Wynn

Narcissists Hoover When Desiring Supply

Hoovering is a manipulative tactic that a narcissist will use as a means of entering back into your life. Usually, it’s done after a break-up or a long period of going “no contact.” Hoovering is a way to try to manipulate you into falling back into the abusive cycle you’ve tried to escape.
Psych Centra

Spotting Narcissistic Love Bombing: What It Is — and Isn’t

Being showered with affection might sound like a dream come true — until you realize it may be love bombing, a common tactic used by people with narcissism. It’s natural to want your partner to demonstrate their affection. Small reminders that you’re appreciated and cared for can brighten the darkest days.
MENTAL HEALTH
Odyssey

God's Plan?

We all have that VISION! We paint this life scenario of what our world would be life if we achieved a dream in mind. Whether that be scoring a internship to set you up for the big world, meet a certain weight, or being apart of something bigger than yourself. As children was have dreams for ourself, sometimes so big its almost fairytale like. We all have desires and se ourselves succeeding and there is no sought that it could be possible, but it just might not be how you picture it. There is nothing more heartbreaking than going along the journey and never reaching the finish line, but trust me God has a detour.
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

The Pain of Separation Is the True Measure of Relationships

Saying goodbye means separating from the people who comprise a significant part of your emotional identity. Temporary goodbyes are less sorrowful than longer goodbyes or the emotionally devastating end-of-life farewells. The more intense relationships become, the more devastating the emotional loss that is felt upon separation. The pain you feel...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Why Do People Stay in an Unhappy Marriage?

Unhappy partners often find themselves deciding whether financial security or a romantic relationship matters more. Children's mental health fares better when parents work together, regardless of whether the parents are married or divorced. Women in particular are at a financial disadvantage if they get divorced. “I just don’t know if...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

The Independent

574K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy