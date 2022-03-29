ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry, Prince Charles and other royals pay warm tributes to Prince Philip in special broadcast: ‘The man you see is not to be sniffed at’

By Saman Javed and Laura Hampson
Members of the royal family have paid tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh as they gather for a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey in London on Tuesday.

The ceremony, which is being broadcast live by the BBC , is in celebration of Prince Philip’s public service and duty to the Queen.

The monarch has arrived at the service accompanied by the Duke of York .

Others in attendance include The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and the Princess Royal.

Speaking to BBC in a pre-recorded segment, royal family members shared their favourite memories of Prince Philip.

The Prince of Wales, the Queen and Philip’s eldest son, said he had spoken with his father about his upcoming 100 th birthday days before his death.

The Duke of Edinburgh died on 9 April aged 99. He was due to celebrate his 100 th birthday last June.

“The day before he died, we were talking about his birthday coming up, and we were talking about the reception, and he said: ‘Well I’ve got to be alive for it haven’t I?’. I said, ‘I knew you’d say that’.

“We were lucky to have him for nearly 100 years,” said Charles.

The Princess Royal spoke of her father’s kind nature towards others despite his sense of humour, telling viewers that “he treated everybody he met as an individual”.

“He didn’t make assumptions. People did say that he could be a bit sharp with his wit, but I always felt that he was never cruel. His wit served him well.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, said the duke’s death felt like “the end of an era”.

“They’re a very difficult generation to live up to,” she said of the Queen and Philip. “But I’m very proud and very pleased that I’m here.”

Philip’s grandchildren were also invited to speak about his influence. The Duke of Cambridge described his grandfather as “the heart of the family”.

“He’s always been a huge presence behind everything we’ve done really. He enjoyed messing around with the children and being a grandfather,” he said.

“All of us are shaped by our experiences. The man you see is not to be sniffed at.”

The Duke of Sussex, while not able to attend the memorial, delivered a tribute, and described Philip as “unapologetically him at all times”. “No matter where he was, no matter who he was speaking to, no matter what he was doing,” he said.

The son of the Princess Royal, Peter Philips, said the duke made time for all of his grandchildren. “[He] supported all of us,” he said.

His sister, Zara Tindall, described her grandfather as “the worst patient in the world”, as he hated the added medical care he needed in old age.

“But actually, you never really prepare yourself for ever losing him, because he was always there.”

Princess Eugenie was moved to tears, as she spoke of her and her husband Jack Brooksbank’s sweet tribute to Philip by the way of their son August’s name.

“We named August August Philip because grandpa has been such a huge inspiring character in my life,” she said.

