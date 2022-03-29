ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

West Indies hope to avenge 2013 heartache in Cricket World Cup semi-final with Australia

By Milly McEvoy
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HNmOm_0estPqGP00

After celebrating their progression to the semi-finals wildly, the West Indies are now fully focused on facing Australia in the first of the knockout games in Wellington.

The West Indies faced a 72-hour wait to confirm their place in the semi-finals, needing South Africa to defeat India in the final group game.

South Africa did just that, bringing up the win off the final ball of the match, and the Maroon Warriors were overjoyed as they watched on from their hotel.

There was, however, one calm head in the room, that of the captain Stafanie Taylor, who reflected on the changes the side have made to reach only a second ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup semi-final.

“I think it's just my personality. I'm not just one of those persons who get all excited and jump around,” Taylor said. “It's just who I am really and the reason why I was just so calm but everybody's all excited to be here.

“We've had some changes to our team, we have a new coaching staff. I believe that the work they have been doing with us has changed the way we go about our game. Some of our games have changed because when you have those coaches who give us some insight on how we are playing versus hold we should play.

“I feel like that flipped the switch in us and this will be our second time being in a semi-final and we want to relish the moment and go out there and play hard cricket.”

The West Indies reached the final of the 2013 edition, where they came up against Australia again. In that encounter, Ellyse Perry took three wickets for 19 runs as the West Indies were bowled out for 145 in their chase of 260, with Perry also earning three dismissals when the two sides met earlier in the tournament.

However, Australia will be without their star all-rounder after she failed to recover from back spasms that kept her out of the final group game against Bangladesh. For Taylor and her side, it does not make their task any easier.

She said: “We haven't spoken about that and I don't think it is something that we were going to talk about. I feel like Australia is a strong team and whether Ellyse Perry is on or she is out. They're a strong team and we still have to go ahead with our plans and focused on what we need to do as a team and not too much on them.”

Meanwhile Australia captain Meg Lanning admitted it was a big loss to not be able to field their most experienced World Cup player on the eve of a huge game.

Lanning said: “Ellyse Perry won't play tomorrow. She's been ruled out of the semi-final, she unfortunately just ran out of time to prove her fitness so we will go in without her tomorrow.

“We'll keep assessing her if we are to progress in the tournament. It’s unfortunate for her and the team obviously it’s a big blow but we feel like we've got some good depth to be able to cover it and we're going to have to do that.”

Australia’s own qualification for the knockout stages was confirmed with two games to spare before the top-ranked side defeated South Africa and Bangladesh to go unbeaten in the league stage.

However, Lanning’s side still had to wait until that final game to know who they would be playing and where, with South Africa’s victory confirming Australia would be staying in Wellington and facing the West Indies who ended up fourth in the table.

Despite defeating the Windies by seven wickets in the group stages, and playing their fifth game in Wellington, Lanning believes the semi-final will be a tough test.

She said: “I think everyone was following along in their own rooms and it was an amazing game and amazing finish.

“It’s classic in terms of the way the tournament's gone. Every game has been really close, there's been lots of twists and turns right to the end. It was an incredible finish.

“South Africa played extremely well and it meant we play the West Indies, which is going to be a huge challenge for us. We know they're a very dangerous team.

“They've shown throughout the tournament that when they're on, they can be very hard to beat, so we're looking forward to the challenge.”

© ICC Business Corporation FZ LLC 2022

Comments / 0

The Independent
The Independent

574K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Related
BBC

Cricket World Cup: England can still improve, says Heather Knight

ICC Women's World Cup semi-final: South Africa v England. Date: 31 March Time: 02:00 BST Venue: Christchurch. Coverage: Live ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Live text commentary with in-play clips (UK only) on the BBC Sport website.
SPORTS
The Independent

Captain Heather Knight hoping England batters all perform in World Cup semi

Heather Knight hopes England’s batters can find form at the same time in their Women’s World Cup semi-final against South Africa on Thursday.After beginning the defence of their title with three consecutive defeats, four straight wins sent Knight’s team safely through to the last four.She is delighted with the way they have turned things around but believes batting is the area they need to improve in Christchurch.The 31-year-old England captain told a press conference: “I think it’s great that individuals are stepping up at different times. I think we’ve had each batter win us a game at some point, but...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellyse Perry
Person
Meg Lanning
BBC

Sophie Ecclestone: The making of England's world top-ranked bowler

ICC Women's World Cup semi-final: South Africa v England. Date: 31 March Time: 02:00 BST Venue: Christchurch. Coverage: Live ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Live text commentary with in-play clips (UK only) on the BBC Sport website.
SPORTS
SPORTbible

27.8 Per Cent Of Fans Think England Will Win The World Cup

28 per cent of fans believe England will go all the way and win the World Cup in Qatar. England reached the World Cup semi-finals in Russia, achieving the team's best display at the tournament since 1990 before succumbing to a narrow extra time defeat to Croatia. Last summer, at...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#Australia#The Maroon Warriors#The West Indies
BBC

Meg Lanning: Australia's captain desperate for World Cup success

ICC Women's World Cup semi-final: Australia v West Indies. Date: 29 March Time: 23:00 BST Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington. Coverage: Live ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Live text commentary with in-play clips (UK only) on the BBC Sport website.
SPORTS
Reuters

Australia to say farewell to lovable rogue Warne

MELBOURNE, March 28 (Reuters) - More than three weeks after Shane Warne's death at a Thailand villa, his statue at the Melbourne Cricket Ground remains decorated with flowers, cigarettes and beer cans left by fans mourning the loss of one of cricket's most authentic characters. Australians will remember Warne at...
SPORTS
The Independent

Farewell to former Australia spinner Shane Warne – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 30.CricketFarewell to Shane Warne.On the field, our toughest foe.Off the field, as kind and generous as they come.A true legend. Farewell, Shane Warne ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vM8tWEMqDh— England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 30, 2022The Shane Warne Stand at his @MCG 💙pic.twitter.com/u7ENrpgIGh— Victorian Cricket Team (@VicStateCricket) March 30, 2022Nasser Hussain pays tribute to Shane Warne with a beautiful rendition of Rudyard Kipling’s ‘If’.Warne’s public memorial service is being held at the MCG in...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

England in West Indies: Joe Root, Ben Stokes & tourists' other players assessed after series defeat

After another series defeat in the West Indies, and a winless run that has extended to nine games, there are more questions around England. With their next Test not until 2 June, when they play New Zealand at Lord's, BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew and the Mirror's Dean Wilson assess which players are in credit, who has work to do and who has gone backwards during the tour as part of the BBC Test Match Special podcast.
SPORTS
The Independent

England forward Fran Kirby absent for World Cup qualifying double-header

Chelsea forward Fran Kirby was a notable absentee from the England Women squad for the World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia and Northern Ireland.The 28-year-old has not featured in the last six matches for her club with manager Emma Hayes admitting last week she was giving the player some recovery time after a hectic nine months.Kirby’s Chelsea team-mate Beth England does return to the squad, however, after missing last month’s Arnold Clark Cup due to injury, along with Arsenal’s Lotte Wubben-Moy, who was withdrawn from the previous international selection as she continued her rehabilitation.Manchester City and England captain Steph Houghton...
SPORTS
SkySports

Wales 1-1 Czech Republic: Hosts keep unbeaten run going with draw

Rubin Colwill scored his first international goal as Wales extended their unbeaten home record to 18 games with a 1-1 friendly draw against the Czech Republic in Cardiff. Tomas Soucek put the visitors ahead in the first half, but Colwill instantly replied with a strike as clinical as his FA Cup goal for Cardiff at Liverpool last month.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Read Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins' heartwrenching poem dedicated to Shane Warne: 'The cricket world defeated, we've all been left depleted'

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins has shared a heartbreaking tribute to Shane Warne ahead of the sporting icon's state memorial in Melbourne. Thousands of fans have made their way to the MCG for the service on Wednesday where they joined Warne's family, friends and former teammates and opponents to celebrate the late spin bowling king's life and career.
SPORTS
The Independent

Republic of Ireland equipped to go toe-to-toe with any team – Ryan Manning

Ryan Manning is convinced the Republic of Ireland are equipped to go toe-to-toe with any team in the world as they implement Stephen Kenny’s masterplan.Ireland produced two very different performances in a creditable 2-2 draw with world number one side Belgium on Saturday and a last-gasp 1-0 victory over lowly Lithuania three days later to extend their unbeaten run to eight games.That ability to get positive results against opponents who provide very different challenges is exactly what they will need if they are to qualify for major tournaments, and Swansea defender Manning believes the last two fixtures represent useful learning...
SPORTS
The Independent

Snow, hail, ice and cold set for parts of England and Scotland

Snow, hail, ice and cold is set to replace the spring sunshine and warm temperatures of recent days across parts of England and Scotland.A Met Office yellow weather warning for ice covering a large swathe of eastern Scotland, north-east England and Yorkshire until Thursday morning states that “snow and hail showers could lead to icy surfaces, with possible travel disruption”.Overnight wintry showers could see ” fairly widespread icy patches, particularly on untreated surfaces”.It also adds that “some accumulations of snow are also possible”, particularly across eastern Scotland and hillier areas of north-east England.After a cold and icy start in places...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

574K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy