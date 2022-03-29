ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Aldi’s gas pizza oven is back to level up your alfresco dining for 2022

By Daisy Lester
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4757Gb_0estPokB00

The arrival of spring, sunnier weather and the longer days means it’s time to get our outdoor spaces ready for entertaining – and, as always, Aldi ’s affordable garden range has got you covered.

From log burners , egg chairs and patio heaters to rattan bistro sets and kamado egg barbecues, the supermarket has everything you need to kit out your garden space on a budget.

Now, Aldi has brought back its sell-out gas pizza oven that will level up your alfresco dining this summer. Rustling up a Nonna-worthy pizza at home is notoriously tricky work, so let the supermarket’s Specialbuy relaunch do the hard graft for you.

A must-have for fans of the Italian dough, Aldi’s oven will set you back just £199.9, with most other models on market costing upwards of £1,000.

The online exclusive was an instant sell-out last year, so you’ll want to be quick getting your hands on one for summer 2022. Here’s everything you need to know.

Read more:

Gardenline gas pizza oven: £199.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40C876_0estPokB00

Back for another year of dining in the garden, Aldi’s gas pizza oven is an easy and innovative way to cook with friends and family. Replace your takeaways with stone-cooked pizzas rustled up in the comfort of your own garden.

The sleek, gas-powered design cooks dough quickly and with minimal effort, thanks to its two heating levels and removable stone.

The oven also boasts glide wheels and a handle for easy transportation.

As with most Specialbuys, we’re sure the gas oven won’t be around for long – so snap it up now and kit your garden out for a summer of Italian-style socialising.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For offers on outdoor furniture and discounts garden furnishings, try the links below:

We’ve rounded all the best pizza ovens that are worth your dough

Comments / 0

The Independent
The Independent

573K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Related
WDEF

New Pizza chain coming to our area

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A national pizza chain has signed a deal to enter the Chattanooga market. Blaze Pizza has signed a franchise agreement with developer Bob Martino for three restaurants to open in our area over several years. The first will be at The Gateway in East Ridge, opening...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
marthastewart.com

Should You Refrigerate Bananas?

Bananas are a beloved fruit, and it's easy to see why: They make everything from a smoothie or. an irresistible treat. Even though they are often left on the kitchen countertop, ready to grab for an on-the-go snack, that might not be the proper way to store them. Should you actually be putting bananas in the refrigerator? Ahead, a food expert explains which storage method is best for this fruit.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aldi#Pizza Oven#Pizza Dough#Food Drink#Italian
Mashed

This McDonald's Food Is Actually Free, According To A Former Worker

After the rise of COVID-19, the fast food industry saw a surge in prices on account of several factors such as labor costs and an increase in the prices of ingredients including eggs, meat, fish, poultry, and more. According to Business Insider, several fast food chains were affected such as Chipotle, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and The Cheesecake Factory among others. McDonald's saw an 8% increase in its prices and customers took to social media to complain about the fact that fast food eateries are a lot more pricey than they used to be.
RESTAURANTS
The Daily South

3 Things You Should Never Cook in a Cast-Iron Skillet

Are you up to date on your cast-iron know-how? To be sure, not a lot has changed if you haven't brushed up on the topic in a few decades—perhaps only that many new pans come pre-seasoned. But if your cast-iron knowledge wasn't passed down along with your skillet (lucky you if you find yourself in possession of a true heirloom), we're here to enlighten. We've already uncovered the great myths surrounding our favorite cooking tool and yours, but now we're taking it a step further with the things that no self-respecting Southerner ever cooks in cast iron.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KTSA

New limited-time Blue Bell Ice Cream flavor hits stores today

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Blue Bell Ice Cream announced a new limited-time flavor is hitting stores just in time for Spring. Peachy Peach Ice Cream is creamy peach ice cream mixed with chunks of sweetened peaches. “Avid Blue Bell fans may recognize Peachy Peach from their local ice...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Wichita Eagle

Wendy’s New Menu Should Scare Burger King, McDonald’s

Back in 1983, Burger King's Croissan'wich seemed revolutionary. At the time, much like now, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report dominated the fast-food breakfast market with a very simple menu. It had the Egg McMuffin, pancakes, the Big Breakfast (pancakes, eggs, sausage patty, and a hash browns), and not much else.
RESTAURANTS
Well+Good

I Tried Drinking Vinegar Every Day for 2 Weeks—Here’s What Happened

It is generally accepted that when wine turns to vinegar, it is time to say farewell to that forgotten bottle. And when milk sours, definitely don't pour it over your morning cereal. So it sounds reasonable to suggest that our palettes (and our digestive systems) have not developed a keen interest in sharp, vinegar-esque beverages—certainly not for their health benefits, at least.
FOOD & DRINKS
Ledger-Enquirer

McDonald’s Brings Back a Huge Customer Favorite

Unlike many fast-food chains, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report has a relatively limited lineup of limited-time-offers (LTOs). It has the Shamrock Shake, which comes back every year for Saint Patrick's Day, and the McLobster, which it releases some years selectively in the northeast. It also has the McRib,...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

This New Pepsi Flavor Will Have You Drinking Soda for Breakfast

Long gone are the days of picking between a plain cola and its diet version — just since the start of 2022, cola with mocha, nitrogen-infused cola and cola that tastes like "starlight" have all been released by either Pepsi (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report or Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Coca-Cola Company Report in an effort to flex in front of competitors.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

I Tried Every Bottle of Olive Oil at Aldi — This Is the Absolute Best One You Can Buy

During a recent pantry inventory, I realized that I only had a few drips of olive oil left in the bottle. Luckily, a trip to Aldi was already on the day’s agenda. (I like to consider myself one of the store’s biggest fans.) I popped a quarter into the cart and entered Aldi with one goal in mind: to determine, once and for all, which Aldi olive oil bottle is the very best. So in addition to the other groceries I needed, I added every single bottle on offer into my cart.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

We Finally Know Why Outback Steakhouse Is So Cheap

In March of 1988, Outback Steakhouse opened up the doors at its first location in Tampa, Fla. (via Outback Steakhouse). Just a few decades later, the company has expanded into nearly 700 locations across the United States. With a meaty-heavy menu that focuses on several cuts of grilled and specially seasoned steak, Outback has amassed a reputation for hearty meals.
TAMPA, FL
99.9 KTDY

Here’s Why Should You Order Hot Water with Every Restaurant Meal

A very dear friend of mine who spend decades working in the service industry as a waiter used to tell me the one thing that almost all servers loathed. That thing was when someone would order hot tea service. Yeah, we drink iced-tea down here. So, the occasion to bring out the teapot, bags, and accompanying paraphernalia is usually a hassle for most of today's servers.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

The Independent

573K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy