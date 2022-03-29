Study: Cancer numbers declining due to people not getting screened, warns patients can have worse outcomes

Colorectal cancer is among the leading causes of cancer deaths in New York state, but roughly one third of adults who should be checked for the disease have not been screened. An Excellus BlueCross BlueShield review of 2020 health data found that 71.5 percent of adults are up to date on screening recommendations, while 28.5 percent are either not up to date or have never been screened. More than 9,000 new cases of colorectal cancer are diagnosed each year in New York state, and about 3,000 adults in the state die each year from the disease.

