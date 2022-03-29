ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Millennial Money: Please don’t go broke attending weddings

By LAURA MCMULLEN of NerdWallet
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPfAp_0estP5Ir00
FILE - A Mexican Mariachi band surrounded by heart-shaped balloons awaits the arrival of a couple's wedding proposal ceremony at the Lake Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, on Valentine's Day, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Attending weddings can be expensive, between travel and lodging, gifts and extra events like bachelor and bachelorette parties. So plan ahead for these expenses, particularly as wedding season approaches and celebrations that were postponed or rescheduled reappear on your calendar. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Sure, you want to feel joy and love upon receiving a wedding invitation. But one little postcard or email can also pack loads of pricey pressure.

Perhaps you must secure travel and lodging, buy gifts and attire, or call off work. Or maybe you have the honor — and extra expense — of being in the wedding party.

This may be your reality soon, as wedding season looms and events that were postponed or rescheduled because of COVID-19 reappear on the calendar.

Before stressing about these upcoming weddings, take comfort from Crystal L. Bailey, director of The Etiquette Institute of Washington, in D.C.: “Your loved one would not want you to spend in a way that would make you financially struggle.”

For less struggling and more celebrating, here’s how to handle the financial load of attending weddings.

CHECK YOUR FINANCES — AND FEELINGS

As you learn about upcoming weddings, “map out your year,” Bailey says.

This planning is useful if you’re invited to multiple weddings, or bridal showers, bachelor or bachelorette parties and rehearsal dinners. If you’re inclined to say yes to everything, this mapping could show how much time (and money) “everything” will cost.

Also check your bank account balance or budget to understand what’s available to spend after accounting for needs. Ideally, this financial reality check helps you prioritize expenses, says Landis Bejar, a New York City-based licensed mental health counselor and founder of AisleTalk, which provides therapy to individuals getting married.

For example, maybe you realize you can’t swing the out-of-state bachelorette party but can attend the wedding.

If you still feel compelled to overspend, “take inventory of where that expectation is coming from,” Bejar says. “That can usually help you navigate what’s important in your decision making.”

For example, perhaps this reflection shows that you simply yearn to get out of the house and celebrate after so much quarantining. So you prioritize attending the wedding and feel less pressure to buy a new outfit for it.

FIND WAYS TO CUT COSTS

Prioritizing your values may help you save money. So, if being present at the wedding is most important, you may be able to trim expenses in these categories:

— Lodging and travel: If possible, choose a cheaper accommodation than what the couple suggested, or crash with a local connection. Split costs with other guests by sharing a vacation rental or driving together. Pay for fewer nights by skipping the night-before dinner and arriving the day of the wedding.

— Bachelor and bachelorette parties, showers and other related events: It’s OK to politely pass on these events if you give plenty of heads-up.

— Gifts: Matt J. Goren , a Chicago-based certified financial planner , suggests simply giving what you can, which will be easier to determine after checking your finances. “If someone is going to think you’re a bad friend because you only gave them what you could afford, then they’re not that good of a friend,” says Goren, who’s the CFP program director at The American College of Financial Services.

CONSIDER DECLINING

The most effective way to cut wedding costs? Decline the invitation. That’s fine, particularly if you’re more of an acquaintance than a close friend or family member, or if you don’t want to go.

If you must pass up the wedding of someone you’re close with, Bailey recommends calling or writing a note. Thank them for the invitation and consider sending a gift.

Bejar suggests seeing if you can participate in other ways. For example, if you can’t make the destination wedding or shower, maybe you can have champagne delivered to the couple.

Remember: If you can’t afford the event, “it doesn’t mean you’re a bad friend or a bad person,” Goren says.

If you wanted to go but couldn’t come up with a relatively small amount of money — say, for a local event — aim to see the situation as a “wake-up call,” he says. After all, how would you handle an urgent expense, like an emergency room visit?

Use this experience as motivation to build financial security, Goren says, so you can afford emergencies and weddings alike. Track your money so you know where it goes, and explore ways to spend less and make more.

TALK WITH THE ENGAGED COUPLE

Say you’re close with the betrothed and can’t afford the wedding or a related obligation, like being in the bridal party. “The worst thing you can do is have the money fears override the friendship,” Goren says.

So discuss your money concern with the bride or groom — soon, ideally months before the event.

“Good friends will understand if you’re honest and transparent,” Bejar says. Avoid complaining or making the conversation about you. Instead, ask what’s most important to your loved one, then brainstorm and possibly compromise.

For example, maybe your friend most values your presence at the wedding and is OK with you passing on bridesmaid duty (and the hair, makeup and outfit expenses that may come with it).

Whether you find solutions or not, Bejar suggests acknowledging the importance of this milestone. “Brides and grooms want to feel special,” she says.

___________________________

This column was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Laura McMullen is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: lmcmullen@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @lauraemcmullen.

Comments / 1

Related
WETM

Wedding, shower, graduation: Inflation tightens gift-giving

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s soon to be wedding, graduation and shower season. Trying to make your money last longer and go further is at the top of everyone’s mind with the rising cost of inflation. Attending weddings and other celebratory occasions can be expensive, between travel...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Destination Weddings#Wedding Party
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Penny Hoarder

Dear Penny: Am I Wrong to Ditch Dad if His House Is Threatening My Health?

I recently moved into my father’s house to help him pay bills. He claimed that the pandemic affected his finances. For about 15 years, our relationship was strained because of his second wife. I rarely visited until after she passed away and knew nothing about the state of the house, which looks fine at first glance. After moving myself and my children in, I found that my father did no maintenance to the house and it’s essentially a money pit at this point.
RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

Woman Calls out Husband for Leaving Wedding Ring Home in Viral TikTok

Less than 10% of mammalian species are monogamous but for some reason, human beings are married to the idea of well...marriage. Or at least "marriage-like" relationships where individuals are entirely devoted to one person as best friends, lovers, life partners, etc. That's not to say there aren't a slew of practical benefits to being married, but who the heck wants to talk about practicality when it comes to love?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Pregnant Wife Bans Husband From Delivery Room After Baby Name Divides Family. Is She Justified?

Click here to read the full article. A pregnant woman has banned her husband — and her in-laws — from the delivery room after a baby name debate spiraled. Choosing your baby’s name is a heavy decision; couples will deliberate, and even disagree, on the topic. But opening up the debate to extended family members is messy, as a woman on Reddit learned. “In my husband’s family, there is a tradition of naming a baby before it is born,” she explained on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” vertical. “The name is embroidered onto a blanket that has been passed down from generation...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Proud mum shares a snap of her nine-year-old son's schoolbook containing three VERY grown up 'decisions' for the year: 'This generation is different'

A proud mum has shared the note she found written in her nine-year-old son's schoolbook on the topic of 'difficult decisions' he was planning on making this year. The mother, who shared a copy of the page in an online investing Facebook group, was surprised to see the list of decisions was only three pars long, but with one very important inclusion.
KIDS
News 12

Millennial Money: 3 steps to breaking unhealthy money habits

Some bad habits affect our physical health, like smoking, nail biting or eating too much junk food. But others take a toll on our financial health. Relationships with money are complex. It isn’t always easy to identify financially unhealthy behavior. But there are some signs you can look for. Common problem areas include spending more money than you earn, neglecting to start an emergency fund and not saving for retirement.
PERSONAL FINANCE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The secrets to managing money as a couple

Sticking to a budget can be hard enough when it's just your own spending and saving you're tracking. Add another person to the mix and it can get even trickier. You might not think twice about spending $100 on a pair of new shoes, but your partner could consider that a major splurge. Or maybe one person has a higher risk tolerance when it comes to investing.
RELATIONSHIPS
Rutherford Source

Planning a Wedding on a Budget? Don’t Miss Goodwill’s Wedding Gown Weekend

Brides-to-be, especially those on a budget or shopping sustainably, may find the dress of. their dreams during Goodwill’s Wedding Gown Weekend. Bride’s and bridesmaid’s gowns will be priced from $49.99 to $299.99 during the sale, which will be Saturday and Sunday, March 19-20, while supplies last. Each of the 28 retail stores operated by Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee will be stocked with at least 20 gowns.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

Buying a Vacation Home You Plan to Rent Out? Here Are 7 Features You Should Prioritize

You’ve reached the point of Zillow scrolling where your saved searches look more like weekend getaways than starter homes. Maybe you’re thinking of joining the Baby Boomers and buying an investment property that’s purely a vacation rental. Perhaps you’re one of the millennials buying a “second home”-style property while continuing to rent in your own city — and booking guests whenever you’re not there. Or maybe you’re taking advantage of a permanently remote work culture to travel and are curious about renting your home on Airbnb to help pay the bills.
LIFESTYLE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

824K+
Followers
410K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy