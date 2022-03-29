ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aeterna Zentaris: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUMMERVILL, S.C. (AP) _ Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) on Monday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Summervill, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $956,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $8.4 million, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AEZS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AEZS

