Scynexis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) _ Scynexis Inc. (SCYX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of $1.05.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $597,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $32.9 million, or $1.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $13.2 million.

