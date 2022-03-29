ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McCormick: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 1 day ago

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ McCormick & Co. (MKC) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $154.9 million.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The spices and seasonings company posted revenue of $1.52 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.44 billion.

McCormick expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.17 to $3.22 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKC

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

