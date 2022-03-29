The different funnel type clouds and how to tell them apart | Science Says

A tornado intercept vehicle from the Storm Chasers TV show has a new owner after it was found in Kansas using Google Earth.Storm tracker Robert Clayton used the Internet to track down the armoured vehicle, which was left in Kansas in 2011 by filmmaker Sean Casey as part of an elaborate online scavenger hunt.Now a decade later it has finally been found.“We started going on Google Earth, and we found it on Google Earth in some dude’s yard,” said Mr Clayton.The landowner admitted he had no idea that the Tornado Intercept Vehicle was even on his land but agreed to let it...

