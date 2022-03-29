ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

The different funnel type clouds and how to tell them apart | Science Says

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you live in Arkansas, then you're...

Science Daily

Photo or the real thing? Mice can inherently recall and tell them apart, experiments show

The ability to make perceptual and conceptual judgements such as knowing the difference between a picture of an object and the actual 3D object itself has been considered a defining capacity of primates, until now. A study provides the very first behavioral evidence that laboratory mice are capable of higher-order cognitive processes. Findings also provide strong support that the mouse's hippocampus, like that of humans, is required for this form of nonspatial visual recognition memory and picture-object equivalence.
WILDLIFE
Wave 3

Science Behind the Forecast: How deserts influence cloud formation

WAVE News - Friday morning, March 18, 2022. Your Money: Marijuana sales peak during pandemic, mortgage rates soar. The cost of a home loan just hit a new pandemic high. Science Behind the Forecast: Does cold weather help us think more clearly?. Updated: 4 hours ago. Listen to Science Behind...
EARTH SCIENCE
Wave 3

How to tell the difference between allergies, COVID, and the flu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Ohio Valley is a difficult place for allergy sufferers this time of year, and distinguishing between allergies, COVID, and the flu has become more difficult. This year, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America ranked Louisville as the 46th most difficult place to live with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
BGR.com

Mysterious beams of light in the sky have been spotted around the world

Multiple people spotted a mysterious beam of light in the sky last week. The “red flare”, as many described it, was spotted by people in Houston and other places throughout the world. While the strange red flare might give off extraterrestrial vibes due to its mystery, the phenomenon was most likely nothing quite as extraordinary, some say.
ASTRONOMY
State
Arkansas State
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
#Funnel
KXLY

Tornadoes, climate change and why Dixie is the new Tornado Alley

Tornadoes tore up homes in New Orleans and its suburbs and were reported in communities from Texas to Mississippi and Alabama as severe storms swept across the South in late March 2022. We asked tornado scientist Ernest Agee to explain what causes tornadoes and how the center of U.S. tornado activity has shifted eastward from the traditional Tornado Alley in recent years.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

‘Storm Chasers’ tornado vehicle found after 10-year scavenger hunt using Google Earth

A tornado intercept vehicle from the Storm Chasers TV show has a new owner after it was found in Kansas using Google Earth.Storm tracker Robert Clayton used the Internet to track down the armoured vehicle, which was left in Kansas in 2011 by filmmaker Sean Casey as part of an elaborate online scavenger hunt.Now a decade later it has finally been found.“We started going on Google Earth, and we found it on Google Earth in some dude’s yard,” said Mr Clayton.The landowner admitted he had no idea that the Tornado Intercept Vehicle was even on his land but agreed to let it...
TV & VIDEOS

