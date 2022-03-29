ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Kala Pharma: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) _ Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $47.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $142.6 million, or $2.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KALA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KALA

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Who really needs a second COVID booster? Here’s what to know

Many Americans now can get a second COVID-19 booster, but it’s hard to tell who really needs another shot right now and who could wait. The Food and Drug Administration authorized extra Pfizer or Moderna shots for anyone 50 or older and for some younger people with severely weakened immune systems. It’s an effort to get ahead of a possible next coronavirus surge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Why won't more Republicans vote for Ketanji Brown Jackson?

(CNN) — The news was splashed all over websites Wednesday morning: Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, had decided to vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. "After reviewing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's extensive record, watching much of her hearing testimony, and meeting with her twice...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Russia bombards areas where it pledged to scale back

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces bombarded areas around Kyiv and another city just hours after pledging to scale back operations in those zones to promote trust between the two sides, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday. The shelling — and intensified Russian attacks on other parts of the country —...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
The Hill

Trevor Reed's parents meet with Biden at White House

President Biden met on Wednesday with the parents of former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who is detained in Russia, after they spent the day demonstrating in front of the White House to raise awareness about his case. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that Biden met with Joey and...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmaceuticals#Snapshot#Ap#Kala#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
The Hill

US says Putin feels 'misled' by Russian military

The White House said Wednesday that U.S. intelligence assesses that Russian President Vladimir Putin feels “misled” by the Russian military in a way that has resulted in tensions between him and his military leadership. White House communications director Kate Bedingfield detailed the declassified intelligence from the White House...
U.S. POLITICS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

824K+
Followers
410K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy