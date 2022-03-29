Kala Pharma: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WATERTOWN, Mass. (AP) _ Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $47.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Watertown, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $1.9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $142.6 million, or $2.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.2 million.

