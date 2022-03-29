ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FedEx Stock Jumps As Founder And CEO Fred Smith Moves To Chairman Role

By Martin Baccardax
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

FedEx (FDX) - Get FedEx Corporation Report shares jumped higher Tuesday after the world's biggest package delivery group said its chief operating officer, Raj Subramaniam, would replace longtime boss and company founder Fred Smith as CEO later this year.

Smith, 77, a former officer in the U.S. Marine Corps who served in Vietnam, founded FedEx in 1973, establishing a base in Memphis, Tennessee with 14 planes and less than 400 employees. He leaves the group with the world's biggest air cargo fleet, at 650 planes, and a worldwide staff of more than 600,000. He'll serve as executive chairman of the group when the transition is complete.

Subramaniam, a long-time FedEx executive who has toiled in the group's complicated supply chain, will assume CEO duties on June 1. The 54-year-old Subramaniam, however, will face many of the same challenges in his new role as investors look for profit margin improvement in FedEx's Ground division, which continues to lag rival United Parcel Service (UPS) - Get United Parcel Service, Inc. Class B Report amid rising labor and transport fuel costs.

“Fred is a visionary leader and a legend of the business world,” Subramaniam said. “He founded one of the world’s greatest and most admired companies, and it is my honor and privilege to step into this role and build upon what he has created."

"As we continue to transform as a company and reimagine what’s next, we will keep our people-service-profit philosophy at our core. I am immensely proud of our 600,000 team members around the world," he added. "Together we’ve set into motion ideas that have changed the world for the better, and together we will unlock new value for our people, customers, and shareholders.”

FedEx shares were marked 2.05% higher in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $234.75 each.

Earlier this month, FedEx reiterated its full year profit forecast, guiding investors to earnings in the region of $20.50 to $21.50 per share, following a modestly weaker-than-expected fiscal third quarter.

FedEx earned $4.59 per share over the three months ending in February, thanks to a $350 million hit linked to Covid-linked pilot shortages that limited airfreight capacity, even as revenues rose 10% from last year to $23.6 billion.

"We are laser focused on improving our margins," Subramaniam told investors on a conference call earlier this month. "Staffing levels and the rapid acceleration in labor costs have stabilized and our network is operating at normal levels."

"Despite improvement in the labor headwind, volume levels in Q3 were softer than we had previously forecasted, in part due to omicron surge slowing customer demand," he added. "As such, we expect our second half Ground margins will be lower than our previous expectations and not reach double digits."

Comments / 0

TheStreet
TheStreet

29K+

Followers

83K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Related
freightwaves.com

At FedEx, will a new person wear the CEO crown?

Corporate succession plans can be complex creatures. At FedEx Corp., a $90 billion company that has been run by its founder for 51 years, it is even more so. But the time for succession may soon be coming, according to a prominent consultant who has a long history with FedEx. By the end of 2022, and perhaps as early as its investor and analyst meeting on June 28 and 29, the Memphis, Tennessee-based giant (NYSE: FDX) could announce that founder, Chairman and CEO Frederick W. Smith (at left in photo) will relinquish the CEO role to become executive chairman, a new position. Should that happen, Raj Subramaniam, FedEx’s president and chief operating officer (at right), would assume the CEO’s mantle as well as keep the presidency. Richard F. Smith, the founder’s oldest child, would be groomed to become the next COO once Subramaniam, 54, ascends to the CEO role.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Stocks jump, Tesla talks stock split, FedEx CEO change

Coverage for this event has ended. FedEx CEO and founder Fred Smith will become Executive Chairman paving the way for Raj Subramaniam, President and Chief Operating Officer, to be promoted to President and CEO. Posted by FOX Business Team Share. Tesla electrifies select ETFs. Tesla is a big a chunk...
STOCKS
KESQ

Starbucks CEO to retire; founder Schultz to be interim chief

Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson said Wednesday he will retire next month, and former CEO and company founder Howard Schultz will replace him on an interim basis. Johnson, 61, said he told the company’s board last year that he was considering retirement after five years as CEO and 13 years at Starbucks. Starbucks said it anticipates selecting a new CEO by this fall. In the meantime, Schultz will volunteer as an interim CEO; the company said he is taking $1 in compensation. Schultz, 68, is also rejoining Starbucks’ board. Johnson succeeded Schultz as CEO in 2017.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

AT&T Chose WarnerMedia Spinoff for Discovery Merger to Avoid Discounting Stock, CFO Says

Telecom giant AT&T chose to spin off, rather than split off, WarnerMedia in a key step of the entertainment unit’s merger with Discovery to avoid having to “really discount” the merged Warner Bros. Discovery’s stock, AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches told investors Monday. The executive also told the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference in Palm Beach, Florida, that AT&T’s stock should be appealing to investors after the WarnerMedia deal as the company is paying dividends, targeting earnings growth and is attractively priced. Asked about the risk of future dividend cuts, Desroches said that “the dividend is not only safe,” but...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Memphis, TN
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Corporation#Fedex Ground#Fdx#The U S Marine Corps#United Parcel Service
Kiplinger

6 Stocks Rewarding Investors With Generous Buybacks

Stock buybacks for 2021 might exceed $1 trillion according to preliminary data from Standard & Poor's. That's a big number. To put it in context, the market capitalization of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the end of December 2021 was $27 trillion, suggesting that about 4% of shares are being repurchased.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Texas Instruments should benefit from being a leader in the rapidly growing semiconductor industry. Norfolk Southern's vast railway network plays an important role in the economy. McDonald's brand power should help it continue navigating through high inflation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Vietnam
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: FedEx, GameStop, Moderna and more

FedEx (FDX) – FedEx earned an adjusted $4.59 per share for its latest quarter, missing estimates by 5 cents, though the delivery service's revenue beat analyst forecasts. FedEx's bottom line was impacted by worker shortages stemming from the Covid-19 omicron variant outbreak during the quarter. FedEx lost 3.1% in the premarket.
STOCKS
NewsTimes

AMC Stock Jumps 7% Following CEO's Reveal of a Surprising Gold- and Silver-Mining Acquisition

The Kansas-headquartered theater giant has bought 22% of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation and its 71,000 acre Nevada mine for $27.9 million. Canadian billionaire Eric Sprott invested an equal amount in the mining firm. Per AMC's statement, the mine boasts "some 15 million ounces of gold deposits and some 600 million ounces of silver deposits," and it is one of North America's largest development sites.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Team's Chairman, CEO Amerino Gatti Departs

Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) reported the departure of Amerino Gatti from his positions as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 21, 2022. The company appointed Keith Tucker to the role of Interim CEO effective the same date. The Board also appointed Michael Caliel as non-executive Chairman of the Board....
BUSINESS
biospace.com

AnaptysBio CEO Exits After Decade in the Role

Former AnaptysBio CEO Hamza Suria/Courtesy AnaptysBio. AnaptysBio president and chief executive officer Hamza Suria has stepped down from his roles effective immediately, after a decade in these positions. In addition to letting go of his executive functions, Suria will also be vacating his board director post. He will stay on...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
83K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy