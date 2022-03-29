ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAINS-Wheat extends slide as Ukraine and Russia hold talks

By Gus Trompiz
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

(Updates with European trading, changes dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Hallie Gu PARIS/BEIJING, March 29 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell further on Tuesday as the start of face-to-face negotiations between Ukraine and Russia raised hopes of progress towards a ceasefire in a conflict that has disrupted massive grain exports through the Black Sea region. Improved crop conditions in Kansas, the biggest wheat producer among U.S. states, also tempered concern over drought in the Plains growing belt. Corn also eased again, but soybeans ticked up with support from brisk U.S. exports and steadying crude oil prices after Monday's slide. Market participants were also continuing to adjust positions before closely followed U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) crop planting and stocks estimates data on Thursday. The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 1.3% at $10.43 a bushel by 1050 GMT. It earlier touched its lowest since March 17 as it added to heavy losses from Monday. Grains had joined a broad pullback in commodities on Monday as rising coronavirus cases in China reignited demand worries. The scheduling of talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations also cooled grain prices in the previous session and the start of the negotiations in Turkey on Tuesday maintained investor hopes of a ceasefire in the month-old war. "The war premium in prices is tending to diminish," one European trader said. The wheat market has been particularly volatile since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. The two countries account for about 30% of world exports of the staple cereal. Signs of continuing wheat shipments from Russia, despite Western sanctions, and increased exports by India have also tempered immediate concerns about a shortfall in global supplies. CBOT corn fell 0.8% to $7.42-3/4 a bushel but held above Monday's one-week low. Soybeans edged up 0.2% to $16.67-3/4 after slipping to the lowest level in more than a week. Ahead of the USDA's forecasts on Thursday, analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expect U.S. farmers to plant less corn and more soybeans this year. Prices at 1050 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 1043.00 -14.00 -1.32 770.75 35.32 CBOT corn 742.75 -5.75 -0.77 593.25 25.20 CBOT soy 1667.75 3.50 0.21 1339.25 24.53 Paris wheat 367.50 -2.25 -0.61 276.75 32.79 Paris maize 328.25 -3.00 -0.91 226.00 45.24 Paris rape 967.75 -4.25 -0.44 754.00 28.35 WTI crude oil 107.01 1.05 0.99 75.21 42.28 Euro/dlr 1.11 0.01 0.66 1.1368 -2.80 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Hallie Gu in Beijing and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by David Goodman )

americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
EUROPE
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

