ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Oscars criticized for leaving Bob Saget out of in memoriam segment

By Sarah Polus, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WJBF
WJBF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ifWy_0estMyrU00

( The Hill ) – The Will Smith slap wasn’t the only moment that spurred controversy at Sunday night’s Oscars.

Social media users were quick to notice that the beloved late actor Bob Saget , known for playing Danny Tanner on “Full House” and the recent reboot “Fuller House,” was not included in the in memoriam portion of the show.

While predominantly a television actor, Saget was involved in a few movies, including as a director for the 1998 comedy “Dirty Work” with Norm Macdonald. Saget died in January from head trauma.

ALSO ON WJBF: Will Smith apologizes for slapping Chris Rock after Academy launches review

Despite the segment’s focus on those with film careers, many were upset by Saget’s omission.

“Actually leaving Bob Saget out of the In Memoriam was the most outrageous part of the Oscars,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another echoed a similar sentiment, writing , “I don’t know about you all but the biggest controversy is… The #AcademyAwards left Bob Saget out of the ‘In Memoriam’ segment.”

The segment, which some criticized for being seemingly upbeat, did honor Halyna Hutchins . The late cinematographer was killed in a shooting on the set of “Rust” after actor Alec Baldwin accidentally fired a gun holding a “suspected live round.”

Baldwin and the film’s other producers are facing several lawsuits over the shooting.

“I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me,” he said during a December interview.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

WJBF
WJBF

12K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
Page Six

Bob Saget seen smiling hours before death in final fan photo

Bob Saget appeared to be in good spirits just hours before his unexpected death at the Orlando Ritz-Carlton in January, according to a fan photo taken outside the hotel. Hotel valet Orlando Nunez says he met the “Full House” actor as he returned from a gig over two hours away. Nunez asked for a photo, and despite the late hour, Saget obliged.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norm Macdonald
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Chris Rock
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Memoriam#Lawsuits#Television#Academyawards#Rust
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

Amy Schumer Teases ‘Mean-Spirited’ Oscars Jokes: My Lawyer Said I ‘Can’t Say Half’ The Jokes

The ‘Trainwreck’ comedian revealed that she’s prepared for plenty of no-holds-barred material for her debut hosting the Oscars. Amy Schumer, 40, is totally ready for the Academy Awards! The comic teased that she has plenty of raunchy material ahead of the Awards Show during a Wednesday March 16 interview on The View. Amy revealed that she’s completely prepared with all sorts of jokes before the show, and it sounds like she has plenty of roasts in store for the movie industry’s biggest celebration.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa shares hilarious exchange with co-star Ryan Seacrest

Kelly Ripa never puts a foot wrong when it comes to her appearance and appears on Live with Kelly and Ryan each morning looking flawless. And on Wednesday's show, the star proved she didn't have to do much at all to receive compliments from her co-star Ryan Seacrest. During a...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Judge permanently bans the release of Bob Saget's autopsy

A Florida judge today granted Saget's family's request to ban the release of photos, video or other records related to the investigation into the death of the late comedian. "The entire Saget family is grateful that the Judge granted their request for an injunction to preserve Bob's dignity, as well as their privacy rights, especially after suffering this unexpected and tragic loss," the family's lawyer said in a statement. "We are pleased this issue has been resolved, and the healing process can continue to move forward."
FLORIDA STATE
WJBF

WJBF

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy