Charleston, SC

How many people would die if another 1886 Charleston earthquake hits?

By Braley Dodson
 1 day ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people would be injured and hundreds killed if an earthquake similar to what Charleston experienced in 1886 hit the state again, according to information from the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

South Carolina experiences 10 to 20 earthquakes a year, according to the division, but only two or five can be felt. The earthquakes tend to be mild, hitting a magnitude of 3 — just about enough to be felt, but not enough to knock items off shelves — the large majority of the time.

The Aug. 31, 1886 earthquake that hit the Summerville/Charleston area lasted about a minute and was felt more than 2.5 million square miles away. The 7.3 magnitude quake killed 60 people and is one of the most intense to hit the southern U.S. in recorded history.

While there hasn’t been a similarly damaging earthquake in the area since, quakes of the same magnitude have been included in oral histories, according to the SCEMD.

Charleston is on a fault line, and is one of the most seismically active places on the East Coast.

If a similar earthquake hit today, it would injure 45,000 people, according to the SCEMD. Of those, 9,000 would need to be hospitalized, and 900 would die. If a quake hits during the day, those numbers might rise.

In addition, 200,000 people would be displaced, 80% of urban households would lose water for weeks or months, 300,000 households would lose power, 30% of the state’s hospitals would be ruled nonfunctional, 220 schools would be damaged and 800 bridges would be considered to be damaged beyond use.

The earthquake would cause hundreds of fires, cause $14 billion in economic lost and cause more than $1 billion damage to transportation and utility systems.

To prepare for future quakes, SCEMD recommends checking homes for dangers. It recommends securing shelves to walls, placing breakable items in closed cabinets with latches and removing heavy items from areas around where people sleep.

Families should identify safe places in their home and conduct practice drills.

During an earthquake, people should drop and take cover underneath a table or other piece of sturdy furniture. Stay there until shaking stops. If in bed, people should protect their heads with a pillow.

