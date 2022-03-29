ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Australia aims to ease inflation pressures ahead of election

By ROD McGUIRK
WGAU
WGAU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p0GBC_0estMgDe00
Australia Budget Ivan Pintur pumps fuel into his truck at a service station in Sydney, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. With inflation increasing in Australia and many parts of the world driven in part by higher oil prices, the government is expected to reduce its 44.2 Australian cents (33.1 U.S. cents) a liter ($1.25 a gallon) tax on gasoline. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) (Rick Rycroft)

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Australia’s government presented a range of economic measures on Tuesday such as halving the tax on gasoline to help cushion the impact of high inflation and win votes at elections due by May.

Inflation fueled by the Ukraine war, the pandemic’s disruption to supply chains and widespread flooding disasters across central and eastern Australia is expected to reach 4.5% in the current fiscal year which ends on June 30, according to Treasury Department documents.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Tuesday outlined his economic blueprint for the next fiscal year with an eye to elections that must be held by May 21.

The measures included one-off 250 Australian dollar ($187) so-called Cost of Living Payments, tax offsets for millions of low and middle income earners, and a reduction in the gasoline tax.

With inflation increasing in Australia and elsewhere driven in part by higher oil prices, the tax on gasoline and diesel will be halved from 44 Australian cents (33 cents) a liter ($1.25 a gallon) for six months from Wednesday at a cost to the government of 3 billion Australian dollars ($2.2 billion).

The Australian Institute for Petroleum said the national gasoline price average fell 5.8 Australian cents (4.3 cents) last week to 2.07 Australian dollars ($1.54) per liter ($5.86 per gallon).

Frydenberg said inflation was forecast to fall to 3.5% next fiscal year and to 2.5% in 2023-24. Australia’s central bank aims to keep inflation within a 2-to-3% band.

But he conceded times were uncertain with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continuing and the pandemic potentially dragging on China’s economy.

“Risks to the outlook remain, including the pandemic, but Australia is well placed to manage those risks,” Frydenberg said.

Australia’s inflation rate remains less than half that of the United States and well below those of Canada, the European Union and Britain.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to announce as early as next week an election date. His conservative coalition is seeking a rare fourth three-year term and is trailing the center-left Labor Party opposition in most opinion polls.

Opposition treasury spokesman Jim Chalmers said the government's plan did not address the underlying problem of wages growing slower than inflation.

“All the government's done here is take a whole bunch of economic challenges before the election and push them to the other side of the election,” Chalmers told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“So it's very shortsighted, very desperate, very panicked and I think the country deserves much better,” he added.

Better than expected prices for commodities including iron ore and coal had led to a smaller deficit for the current fiscal year than the 99.2 billion Australian dollars ($74.3 billion) forecast by the government in December.

The debt predictions were based on what Frydenberg described as conservative forecasts for prices of Australia’s most lucrative exports: iron ore and coal.

Metallurgical coal used in steelmaking was expected to fall from $512 to $130 a metric ton next year. Iron ore was forecast to fall from $134 to $55 a metric ton. But the iron ore price is buoyant and reached $152 on Tuesday.

“If these high prices stay in place for the next six months as they are, that would be worth an additional 30 billion Australian dollars ($22 billion) to the budget bottom line,” Frydenberg said. “The world is very uncertain at the moment.”

Treasury documents warn that a steep slowdown of the Chinese economy, perhaps due to a widespread COVID-19 outbreak, could push commodity prices lower than the government’s assumptions.

Australia’s gross debt as a share of the economy is forecast to peak in mid 2025 at 44.9%, or 1.117 trillion Australian dollars ($836.8 billion). That peak would come four years earlier and 5.4 percentage points lower than predicted in December.

Net debt -- gross debt less the value of selected financial assets -- would peak at 33.1% of GDP, or 864.7 billion Australian dollars ($647.8 billion), a year later.

GDP was expected to grow 4.25% this fiscal year before falling to 3.5% next year and 2.5% in 2023-24.

Unemployment in Australia fell to 4% in February for the first time in 14 years. The jobless rate is forecast to reach 3.75% in September for the first time since 1974, further reducing the government’s welfare costs.

Defense spending will exceed 2% of GDP in the current fiscal year. The government plans to spend 575 billion Australian dollars ($431 billion) on defense in the decade through 2029-30.

The United States, Britain and Australia announced in September a new security partnership that would provide to Australia a fleet of submarines powered by U.S. nuclear technology.

Australia has yet to settle on a design and the costs of buying the submarines have not been detailed in the budget forecasts for the next four years.

Apart from submarines, the government announced it was cooperating with the United States and Britain under the same so-called AUKUS partnership to enhance Australia’s offensive and defensive cyber and intelligence capabilities.

The government plans to spend 9.9 billion Australian dollars ($7.4 billion) over a decade on the technology that would double the size of the Australian Signals Directorate, a security agency, creating 1,900 new jobs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

People face biggest drop in living standards since 1956

The UK is facing its biggest drop in living standards on record as wages fail to keep pace with rising prices. Soaring energy prices could push inflation to a 40-year high of 8.7% in the final three months of 2022, the government forecaster said. Rising prices and tax hikes mean...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Frydenberg
Person
Jim Chalmers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Election#Gross Domestic Product#Ap#Treasury Department
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
Australia
Country
China
NBC26

US states seek to ease inflation burden with direct payments

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Governors and state lawmakers throughout the U.S. are floating proposals to send checks to help residents cope with soaring inflation at a time when state budgets are bursting with cash. The relief ideas come at a time when many states actually have too much money...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Cost of vegetables soars by 75 per cent as inflation strikes Aussie wallets - and the price of meat and chicken is about to increase even MORE

The price of vegetables is set to skyrocket across Australia as the supply chain crisis worsens - with some products to jump as much as 75 per cent. The devastating floods that have hit large parts of the country's east coast combined with the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has seen shortages in a variety of industries, with consumers set to feel the pinch.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
EUROPE
BBC

Cost of living worries: Unions push further on pay as inflation soars

Unions are set to push for pay rises of around 10% this year. Unison, the UK's biggest union, urged Chancellor Rishi Sunak to fund an above-inflation pay rise in the public sector. And another union, Prospect, predicted "conflict" with firms and the government if there were large falls in real-terms...
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian and Ukrainian negotiators poisoned during peace talks

Two Ukrainian negotiators and a Russian businessman assisting in the negotiations with Russia were intentionally poisoned during a round of peace talks at the start of this month, a report first revealed Monday. The Wall Street Journal reported Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, Ukrainian lawmaker Rustem Umerov and another member of...
WORLD
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
18K+
Followers
59K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy