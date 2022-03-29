Windy Warm-Up Sets the Stage for Strong Storms Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Severe weather is setting up across the South once again this week. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the risk for strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night.

Parts of Southwestern Decatur and Wayne counties along with Carroll County are now under a Moderate A Moderate Risk (level 4/5) is in effect for parts of Southern Decatur, Southwestern Wayne and Carroll Counties. An Enhanced Risk (level 3/5) is in place for areas paralleling I-24 and points back to the west. The eastern half of the state is under a Slight Risk (level 2/5).

Severe Weather Outlook for the Tennessee on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 (WKRN Weather Authority)

All modes of severe weather are possible. The biggest threat will be strong, damaging winds. A few cells out ahead of the main line could begin to spin this afternoon; meaning the threat of isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Have a way to get warnings and have a safety plan ready to go.

A Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning will go into effect Wednesday morning through just after midnight Thursday. Winds will be sustained between 20-30mph with wind gusts nearing 55mph. In Benton, Decatur and Henry Counties, gusts could be over 60mph.

Wind Advisory and High Wind Warning for Tennessee and Kentucky on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 (WKRN Weather Authority)

Winds will be sustained between 20-30mph with wind gusts nearing 50mph even ahead of the storms. As the line approaches gusts could near 70mph.





Timing of Wednesday Storm Threat

The line of storms will develop around 3pm along the Tennessee River moving east towards the I-65 corridor between 7 and 9pm. By midnight, the line of storms moves through The Plateau. All is said and done by 1am. We turn cooler Thursday afternoon into the 60s.

On Thursday afternoon the weather will get cooler as temperatures will dip into the 60s.











