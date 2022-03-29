ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Illinois prison guards’ trial in fatal inmate beating opens

By Associated Press
WGN News
WGN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qSoF6_0estKq0w00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Three state prison guards brutalized a 65-year-old handcuffed inmate at a western Illinois lockup four years ago, leading to the man’s death and prompting the officers to attempt a coverup, a prosecutor said Monday at two of the guards’ federal trial.

But defense attorneys for Department of Corrections Lt. Todd Sheffler and Officer Alex Banta argued during opening statements that their clients weren’t where others claim they were at the time of the May 17, 2018, beating of Larry Earvin, and that the testimony of dozens of witnesses will prove “illusory, contradictory and ambiguous.”

Man, 25, shot while driving on Northwest Side

Sheffler, 53, of Mendon, and Banta, 30, of Quincy are on trial in U.S. District Court. They each face charges of depriving Earvin of his civil rights, conspiracy to deprive civil rights, tampering with a witness, destruction or falsification of records and intimidation or force against a witness.

“They kicked him. They stomped on him. Banta jumped up in the air with both knees and landed on his chest…,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Bass said. “Lt. Sheffler, as senior officer … participated in the battery. After turning him over to the segregation unit, the officers went to the health care unit to get treatment for scratches — scratches.”

Earvin, whose death was ruled a homicide, died five weeks after the 2018 incident at Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mount Sterling, 250 miles (400 kilometers) southwest of Chicago. Earvin was serving a six-year sentence for a Cook County robbery and due for release in September of that year.

He had a broken rib, a collapsed lung, a severe head injury and a “fist-sized” hole in his abdomen that interrupted blood flow to his colon and resulted in surgery to remove a portion of his bowel, according to Bass. He died June 26 in a Clinton County prison infirmary.

On the day of the incident, Earvin chose not to take yard time with other inmates but refused to return to his cell, Bass said. He was taken to the ground, handcuffed and hit and kicked by guards who sent out an alert for assistance, a call that summoned 28 officers including Banta and Sgt. Willie Hedden of Mount Sterling, according to Bass.

Hedden, of Mount Sterling, was also named in a December 2019 grand jury indictment. He pleaded guilty in March 2021 and is listed as a witness for the government.

Banta and Hedden escorted Earvin, who was able to walk out of the housing unit, to the segregation unit, where Sheffler joined them, according to Bass. In the unit’s vestibule, where there is no security camera, the three severely beat Earvin, then all three filled out incident reports in quick succession that indicated they turned Earvin over to segregation “without further incident,” Bass said.

Text messages among them in subsequent days counseled maintaining consistent stories, Bass said.

Sheffler attorney Sara Vig said her client was never in the housing unit, where Earvin was first beaten, and while dozens of witnesses were interviewed by the Illinois State Police and FBI, “not a single officer said they saw anything happen in segregation.” She cautioned the jury to listen carefully to how witnesses’ testimony changed from initial internal reports, through law enforcement interviews and grand jury testimony.

Stanley Wasser, representing Banta, noted that an inmate in the housing unit who witnessed the initial beating later identified two officers as participants — but not Banta.

Jurors should judge whether witnesses are “really recalling their unbiased and unfiltered accounts, or whether they started believing what they say from reading things over and over and being prepared to testify,” Wasser said.

“Evidence will show that testimony is illusory, contradictory and ambiguous,” Wasser said.

The trial could last three weeks, potential jurors were told last week. They were read a list of 74 potential witnesses. Banta is listed, Sheffler is not.

Hedden, Banta, and correctional Lts. Benjamin Burnett, of Winchester, and Blake Haubrich, of Quincy, were initially placed on administrative leave with pay. State records indicate Burnett and Haubrich, who make $95,616 a year, are active on the Corrections payroll. Both are listed as potential witnesses.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
City
Mount Sterling, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
KOMO News

Police: Ex-death row inmate in Washington prison killed

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (AP) — Washington State Department of Corrections officials say a man who had formerly been on death row for murdering his family members in 1999 was killed at Washington State Penitentiary on Sunday. The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reports Corrections officials said 62-year-old Dayva Cross was pronounced...
WALLA WALLA, WA
The Independent

South Dakota woman gets parole in 1981 dead infant sentence

A 60-year-old South Dakota woman was granted parole Thursday after serving two months in prison for the 1981 death of her infant son — a loss she kept secret for decades.The South Dakota Board of Pardons and Paroles was closely divided as it weighed the parole request from Theresa Bentaas, who entered an Alford plea to a first-degree manslaughter charge in October. The plea means she maintained her innocence but admitted that evidence could persuade a judge or jury of her guilt.South Dakota Circuit Judge Bradley Zell sentenced Bentaas in December to 10 years in prison, but suspended nine...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Telegraph

Drug felonies charged against 4

EDWARDSVILLE - Two Michigan residents were charged Tuesday with methamphetamine trafficking. Adriann B. Pypkowski, 29, of Macomb, Michigan; and Charles D. Cowley, 28, of Detroit, were each charged March 15 with methamphetamine trafficking, an enhanced Class X felony; and unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, both Class X felonies.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Guards#Fbi#Defense Attorneys#Ap#Northwest Side Sheffler#District Court
WCIA

Suspects in 2021 triple murder face felony charges

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Grand Jury recently returned indictments in several cases filed by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office, including the cases of three suspects in a 2021 triple murder. Joseph Hemborough is facing charges of first-degree murder (9 counts), armed robbery, armed violence, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
TMZ.com

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Attacked in Jail

One of Young Dolph's suspected killers apparently has some enemies behind bars ... because he was recently attacked by another inmate. Justin Johnson, who is in custody on a slew of charges including first-degree murder, was punched by a fellow inmate at Tennessee's Shelby County Jail while in the middle of a phone call Friday ... his attorney tells TMZ.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AOL Corp

Only Latina on Texas death row seeks clemency as execution looms

Lawyers for the sole Latina on Texas' death row filed a clemency petition Tuesday ahead of her planned execution next month, presenting evidence they say indicates she was wrongfully convicted and that four jurors at her trial now question their guilty finding. The latest bid to spare Melissa Lucio's life...
TEXAS STATE
The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
WREG

6 arrested in MS on meth, gun charges

TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. — A traffic stop in Iuka, Mississippi led officers to arrest six people and seize several grams of methamphetamine. Deputies pulled over a red Ford Ranger driven by Timothy Mills with Miranda Winters in the passenger seat. Deputies said Mills was found to be a convicted felon in possession of a firearm […]
IUKA, MS
beckershospitalreview.com

Illinois hospital on verge of losing license

Galesburg (Ill.) Cottage Hospital could lose its license after the Illinois Department of Public Health filed to revoke it, The Register-Mail reported March 4. The department found the hospital — which closed Jan. 8 — violated several codes on safety rules, patient care, physical facilities, staffing, nursing and personnel records, according to The Register-Mail.
GALESBURG, IL
WCIA

16-year-old arrested in murder investigation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old was recently arrested in connection to the death of a Lyft driver who was shot and killed in Urbana in January. Tyjohn G. Williams is the third suspect arrested. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Williams is charged with first-degree murder (4 counts). On January 12, police were […]
URBANA, IL
WGN News

WGN News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy