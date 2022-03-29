ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashburn, VA

Several transported after 2-alarm fire spreads to homes in Ashburn

fox5dc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials say two residents were inside the home that was engulfed in flames...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
News On 6

Firefighters Battled 2-Alarm Fire In Southwest OKC

Oklahoma City fire crews battled a two-alarm fire early Sunday morning. The fire was happened at Pro Pallets near South Agnew Avenue and Southwest 25th Street. Authorities said some propane tanks exploded from the fire. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WBOC

Grass Fire East of Millsboro Spreads to Home, RV Campers, Boats

MILLSBORO, Del.- Authorities are investigating a Monday afternoon grass fire that got out of control and spread to buildings, RV campers, and boats in the Oak Orchard area east of Millsboro. The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company that at around 3:30 p.m. it was alerted to a grass fire on...
MILLSBORO, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Ashburn, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Ashburn, VA
Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

CFD ambulance transporting gunshot victim gets hit by SUV in Ashburn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An ambulance rushing to a gunshot victim to the hospital was struck by a sport-utility vehicle in Ashburn Sunday afternoon.At 12:35 p.m., a 39-year-old man was shot in the right arm in the 6300 block of South Troy Street in Chicago Lawn.He was in good condition when he was placed in an ambulance to be taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. But on the way, police said the Fire Department ambulance was hit by an SUV while headed south on Pulaski Road at 79th Street.A 26-year-old woman was ricing the SUV east on 79th Street when she hit the ambulance on the rear passenger side, police said. The SUV flipped over and came to rest in the middle of the intersection, police said.The two paramedics and the driver of the car were uninjured and refused treatment, according to the Fire Department.The driver of the SUV got a ticket for failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In Flames#Accident
FOX59

Vehicle fire severely damages Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A fire in Columbus Thursday afternoon left damage to several cars and a home. Fire crews responded to the 4400 block of Mallard Point around 12:30 p.m. on reports of a vehicle fire inside an attached garage. Once on scene, flames could be seen coming from the garage. Firefighters were able to […]
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX40

Fairfield halfway home alarms residents

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Some Fairfield residents gathered on Wednesday to voice their concerns after they learned that several registered sex offenders moved into their neighborhood.  “We have 278 sex registrants that live in the city of Fairfield,” said Acting Police Chief Dan Marshall.  Out of those 278, four of them are on parole and […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCRG.com

Fire spreads from garage to home in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - An early-afternoon fire in Center Point caused damage to multiple structures on Sunday, according to officials. At around 12:25 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a fire at 102 Green Street in Center Point. Officials arrived and located the fire in a detached garage on the property. The fire spread to the home, causing heavy damage, according to officials. The garage was described by firefighters as a total loss.
CENTER POINT, IA
WXII 12

Burlington police: 2 injured in altercation over gun at home, officer on leave after firing gunshots

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A police officer opened fire at a Burlington home early Wednesday morning amid an altercation between two men at the residence. Officers with the Burlington Police Department were called at 4:18 a.m. to a home in the 500 block of S. Sellars Mill Road in response to a call from a resident requesting an emergency police response after finding a man that had forced entry into his home and was acting erratically.
BURLINGTON, NC
Motorious

Chevy Corvette Driver Killed In Florida Crash

A fatal accident involving a Chevy Corvette and a Toyota Tacoma is a somber reminder of the need to be cautious while behind the wheel. The crash took place on County Road 484 in Belleview, Florida around 3 pm on March 24. After Marion County Fire Rescue arrived, it took about five minutes to extricate the driver from the Corvette. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
BELLEVIEW, FL
News On 6

Crews Battle 2-Alarm Fire At SE OKC Home

The Oklahoma City Fire Department is responding to a 2-alarm fire in SE Oklahoma City. The fire started around 3:45 p.m. in near the intersection of SE 79th St. and Shields Blvd. Crews had battled a fire at the same home last week. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WEHT/WTVW

First responders free injured person after crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Fire Department says it responded to an accident with injuries call early Wednesday evening. Officials tell us once they got on scene, they found a vehicle on its side in the area of North Green and Herron Ave. According to the Henderson Fire Department, an injured individual was still […]
HENDERSON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy