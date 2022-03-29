Warm and breezy today, severe weather risk Wednesday

Today will be cloudy and warm with a breeze but the metro area will be at a high risk for severe storms on Wednesday.

“Tuesday will be a partly cloudy, warm and breezy day ahead of yet another elevated risk of severe weather late Wednesday. Wednesday stays warm with windy conditions ahead of our next line of thunderstorms,” said WWLTV’s Meteorologist Alexandra Cranford.

TUESDAY: Sun to partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Becoming breezy. High: 84.

WEDNESDAY: Warm and windy! Line of strong to severe storms evening and night. Low: S 70, N 64.

High: 85.

THURSDAY: Some early clouds, then mostly sunny. Turning less humid. Low: S 60, N 56. High: 79.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder temps. Low: S 58, N 50. High: 77.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. 40% scattered showers and storms. Low: S 60, N 53. High: 76.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Pleasant. Low: S 64, N 58. High: 80.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Nice. Low: S 63, N 60. High: 81.