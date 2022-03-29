ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

New York is 2022’s state with the most tax burden

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQpx2_0estK53O00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – This year, Uncle Sam will take a cut from the past year’s earnings on April 18. Many taxpayers are likely wondering how this year’s Tax Day will impact their finances, with people still reeling after the economic hardships of the pandemic. Since the tax code is so complicated and has rules based on each individual household, it’s hard for the average person to know just how hard they’ll get hit in the wallet.

One simple ratio known as the “tax burden” helps cut through the confusion. Unlike tax rates, which can vary widely based on circumstances, tax burden measures the proportion of total income that residents pay toward state and local taxes. To determine the residents with the biggest tax burdens, WalletHub compared the 50 states across the three tax types of state tax burdens- property taxes, individual income taxes, and sales and excise taxes- as a share of total personal income in the state.

Gas taxes in New York compared to the rest of the US

The top state of all? New York State, ranked number one for overall tax burden (at 12.75%) and for individual income tax burden (at 4.9%). Falling not too far behind, in fourth place, was the State of Vermont- which saw an 11.13% total tax burden ratio.

Overall tax burden by state

Source: WalletHub How would the ‘Billionaire Minimum Income Tax’ work?
Overall Rank* State Total Tax Burden
(%) 		Property Tax Burden
(%) 		Individual Income Tax Burden
(%) 		Total Sales & Excise Tax Burden
(%)
1 New York 12.75% 4.43%
(6) 		4.90%
(1) 		3.42%
(25)
2 Hawaii 12.70% 2.55%
(34) 		3.18%
(8) 		6.97%
(1)
3 Maine 11.42% 5.48%
(1) 		2.51%
(21) 		3.43%
(24)
4 Vermont 11.13% 5.31%
(2) 		2.49%
(22) 		3.33%
(27)
5 Minnesota 10.20% 2.93%
(22) 		3.74%
(5) 		3.53%
(22)
6 New Jersey 10.11% 4.98%
(4) 		2.54%
(20) 		2.59%
(43)
7 Connecticut 10.06% 4.16%
(7) 		3.07%
(11) 		2.83%
(41)
8 Rhode Island 9.91% 4.48%
(5) 		2.31%
(28) 		3.12%
(34)
9 California 9.72% 2.76%
(30) 		3.80%
(4) 		3.16%
(32)
10 Illinois 9.70% 3.98%
(8) 		2.22%
(30) 		3.50%
(23)
11 Maryland 9.47% 2.61%
(33) 		4.07%
(3) 		2.79%
(42)
12 New Mexico 9.37% 2.04%
(42) 		1.75%
(37) 		5.58%
(4)
13 Iowa 9.34% 3.42%
(14) 		2.57%
(18) 		3.35%
(26)
14 Kansas 9.34% 3.11%
(18) 		2.43%
(23) 		3.80%
(18)
15 Utah 9.19% 2.36%
(37) 		3.17%
(9) 		3.66%
(19)
16 Mississippi 9.16% 2.84%
(23) 		1.70%
(39) 		4.62%
(7)
17 West Virginia 9.08% 2.28%
(40) 		2.76%
(14) 		4.04%
(12)
18 Nebraska 9.01% 3.69%
(10) 		2.41%
(24) 		2.91%
(39)
19 Ohio 8.99% 2.78%
(27) 		2.60%
(17) 		3.61%
(21)
20 Wisconsin 8.92% 3.17%
(16) 		2.83%
(13) 		2.92%
(38)
21 Massachusetts 8.80% 3.49%
(12) 		3.35%
(6) 		1.96%
(45)
22 Arkansas 8.77% 1.77%
(46) 		2.24%
(29) 		4.76%
(6)
22 Kentucky 8.77% 1.99%
(44) 		3.16%
(10) 		3.62%
(20)
24 Louisiana 8.75% 1.95%
(45) 		1.74%
(38) 		5.06%
(5)
25 Oregon 8.65% 3.14%
(17) 		4.39%
(2) 		1.12%
(50)
26 Pennsylvania 8.57% 2.81%
(25) 		2.57%
(18) 		3.19%
(30)
27 Colorado 8.52% 2.97%
(20) 		2.32%
(27) 		3.23%
(29)
28 Indiana 8.42% 2.34%
(38) 		2.17%
(32) 		3.91%
(15)
29 Arizona 8.39% 2.50%
(35) 		1.60%
(40) 		4.29%
(8)
30 Washington 8.37% 2.63%
(32) 		0.00%
(44) 		5.74%
(3)
31 Michigan 8.25% 3.09%
(19) 		2.19%
(31) 		2.97%
(36)
32 Texas 8.22% 3.97%
(9) 		0.00%
(44) 		4.25%
(11)
33 Nevada 8.19% 2.03%
(43) 		0.00%
(44) 		6.16%
(2)
34 Virginia 8.18% 2.97%
(20) 		2.92%
(12) 		2.29%
(44)
35 North Carolina 8.16% 2.19%
(41) 		2.65%
(16) 		3.32%
(28)
36 Georgia 8.01% 2.68%
(31) 		2.38%
(25) 		2.95%
(37)
37 North Dakota 8.00% 2.77%
(28) 		0.95%
(41) 		4.28%
(9)
38 Missouri 7.80% 2.30%
(39) 		2.36%
(26) 		3.14%
(33)
39 South Carolina 7.67% 2.80%
(26) 		2.03%
(33) 		2.84%
(40)
40 Idaho 7.59% 2.39%
(36) 		2.03%
(33) 		3.17%
(31)
41 Oklahoma 7.47% 1.74%
(48) 		1.90%
(36) 		3.83%
(17)
42 Alabama 7.41% 1.41%
(50) 		2.00%
(35) 		4.00%
(13)
43 Montana 7.39% 3.45%
(13) 		2.66%
(15) 		1.28%
(47)
44 South Dakota 7.12% 2.84%
(23) 		0.00%
(44) 		4.28%
(9)
45 Florida 6.64% 2.77%
(28) 		0.00%
(44) 		3.87%
(16)
46 New Hampshire 6.41% 5.11%
(3) 		0.14%
(42) 		1.16%
(49)
47 Wyoming 6.32% 3.32%
(15) 		0.00%
(44) 		3.00%
(35)
48 Delaware 6.22% 1.77%
(46) 		3.28%
(7) 		1.17%
(48)
49 Tennessee 5.75% 1.71%
(49) 		0.06%
(43) 		3.98%
(14)
50 Alaska 5.06% 3.54%
(11) 		0.00%
(44) 		1.52%
(46)
Courtesy WalletHub.
7 ways small-business owners can save on taxes in 2022

Data used to create this ranking were collected from the Tax Policy Center. Each percentage represents a share of one form of state tax (property, individual income, or total sales and excise taxes) as a chunk of total personal income.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

These states may soon slash their residents' income taxes

The pandemic was expected to decimate state tax revenue as millions lost their jobs, but two years after the start of the crisis, many states are instead flush with cash. That's prompting more than a dozen states to propose a new strategy: cutting income taxes for residents. Some of the...
IDAHO STATE
Motley Fool

These U.S. States Have the Lowest Flat State Income Tax Rates

Some states have a flat income tax rate that applies to all residents regardless of income. Colorado, Kentucky, and Michigan all make the list for lowest flat state income tax rates. Paying state and federal taxes on earned income is the norm for many Americans. But tax rates can differ...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
State
New Jersey State
State
Iowa State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
NEWS10 ABC

Gas taxes in New York compared to the rest of the US

Gas prices have leveled off for the moment but the idea of alleviating the burden of higher gas prices for New Yorkers by temporarily withholding gas taxes has been tossed around by state legislators. But which states are paying the highest gas taxes, and where does New York stack up?
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Excise Taxes#Sales Taxes
AOL Corp

All the states that don’t tax Social Security

Some retirees are surprised to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply their own income tax to Social Security payouts. Fortunately, not many states fall into this category. Even those that do tax Social Security often provide certain exemptions or ways to reduce or eliminate the tax, typically based on age or income. Here’s a list of the states that don’t tax Social Security, along with some details about those that do.
INCOME TAX
Live 95.9

New York State Just Suspended Gas Tax, What About Massachusetts?

Massachusetts residents are searching for any kind of relief they can get at the pump as gas prices hold steady at some of the highest prices the state has seen in over 15 years. Currently, the average price of gasoline in Massachusetts is holding steady at $4.26, which is actually...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
News Break
Politics
Fast Company

The fight to tax the super-rich

This article is from Capital & Main, an award-winning publication that reports from California on economic, political, and social issues. During four years of Donald Trump’s high-anxiety presidency, Republicans could at least point to one goal accomplished amid the noise and two impeachments: the 2017 tax reform law. Hours after signing the bill, Trump was down at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, bragging to some of his most affluent friends: “You all just got a lot richer.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Florida, other states challenge CDC transit mask rule

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Twenty-one states with Republican attorneys general sued Tuesday to halt the federal government’s requirement that people wear masks on planes, trains, ferries and other public transportation amid the coronavirus pandemic. The lawsuit, announced by Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis and Attorney General Ashley Moody...
FLORIDA STATE
Reason.com

Lowest-Income Taxpayers Are the Most Likely To Be Audited

IRS audits target the poor. Data from the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University shows the IRS audited the lowest-income Americans—"wage earners with less than $25,000 in total gross receipts"—at five times the rate of everyone else during government fiscal year 2021. "A large increase in...
WASHINGTON, DC
ROCK 96.7

Wyoming Has One of the Lowest Tax Burdens in America

It is the dreaded tax season again. Well, at least dreaded for some. But regardless whether or not your paying or actually getting a return, tax burden is still a very real issue throughout the country. That's why personal finance website, WalletHub, recently conducted a study listing "2022’s Tax Burden...
WYOMING STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Illinois has one of the 10 Highest Tax Burdens on it’s Citizens

When you rank all the states by residents in the state with the biggest tax burden, Illinois comes out in the top 10 of the list and places a heavy tax burden on its citizens. According to the financial website WalletHub.com, Illinois ranks as one of the ten worst states when it comes to the tax burden it places on its citizens. Tax season is underway and it can be confusing to figure out which states are worst overall for taxes, so what WalletHub did was rank the states based on the "Tax Burden" of their citizens, on the site they say...
ILLINOIS STATE
96.1 The Eagle

These 8 New York State Counties Have Most Violent Young Criminals

New York State has seven indexes for crimes, including violent crimes - murder, rape, robbery, motor vehicle theft, burglary, aggravated assault, and larceny. We just recently hosted our town hall discussing youth violence and how we can all help prevent it. The community leaders that spoke during the town hall all pretty much agree that youth need outlets, parenting, and options of productive things to do. It's something we need to work diligently on, as we are losing too many people to criminal activity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy