Manhattan jogger choked, sexually assaulted in Hudson River Park: NYPD

By Lauren Cook, Video credit: Jay Dow, Jay Dow, Anthony DiLorenzo
 1 day ago

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police launched a manhunt this week for a man who choked, sexually assaulted, and robbed a woman who was jogging inside a Manhattan park over the weekend, according to the NYPD.

You’ll find New Yorkers exercising at Pier 40 in Hudson River Park at all hours of the day, but police say someone shattered the relative peace at the greenspace in a violent attack on West Side Bike Path. The 39-year-old jogger was running near Pier 40 right before sunrise, around 6:10 a.m. on Sunday, when the suspect rode up on a bicycle and threw her to the ground , according to police.

The man then choked and sexually assaulted the woman before taking her cellphone and fleeing on his bike, police said. EMS responded to the scene and took the woman to a hospital for treatment.

Sex assaults in the area are on the rise, according to NYPD data. The number of reported sex crimes in the 6th Precinct is up a staggering 100% so far this year, with 12 incidents investigated since Jan. 1. Four rapes have been reported, compared to none in the same time period last year, per NYPD data. Robberies are also up nearly 30%.

Police on Tuesday were still searching for the man behind the Hudson River Park attack. The NYPD released video of the suspect on Monday with the hope someone will recognize him and come forward with information.

Police are searching for a man who allegedly choked and sexually assaulted a woman who was jogging along the West Side Bike Path near Pier 40 in Hudson River Park on March 27, 2022. (Credit: NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

