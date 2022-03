Ezra Miller is once again in the center of controversy after being arrested in Hawaii earlier this week. In case you haven't heard yet, the star of the upcoming The Flash film was involved in a scandalous incident at a local bar in Hilo where he was allegedly displaying aggressive behavior towards the guests. This isn't the first time Miller was involved in a shocking ordeal. In fact, this marks the actor's third strike who previously threatened the Ku Klux Klan earlier this year and reportedly choked a fan in Ireland back in 2020.

HILO, HI ・ 10 HOURS AGO