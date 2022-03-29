Minnesota House approves safety, health security for workers

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced agreements with two home health agencies for cheating employees out of wages and submitting false Medicaid claims. Under the terms of the agreements, All American Homecare Agency, Inc. (All American) repaid $4 million and Crown of Life Care NY LLC (Crown) will return $1.4 million to the Medicaid program. Crown will also pay more than $1.5 million for distribution to employees that were cheated out of their wages. Both All American and Crown have admitted to their wrongful conduct and have simultaneously entered into settlement agreements with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York (EDNY) to resolve their Medicaid fraud liability.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO