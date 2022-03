The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in two regions of England has climbed to the highest level for more than a year, in the latest evidence of a sharp resurgence in the virus.South-east England has now joined the South West in recording patient levels last seen in February 2021, surpassing the peaks reached in the previous surge of infections at the start of 2022.A total of 1,956 people with Covid-19 were in hospital in the South East on March 21, the highest since February 19 last year, according to new figures from NHS England.And in south-west England 1,365...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO