Video Games

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: How to Unlock the Gotcha Machine Vol. 4

By Alexandra Hobbs
 1 day ago
Wondering how to unlock the Gotcha Machine Vol. 4 in Kirby and the Forgotten Land? Here's what you need to...

PC Gamer

Wordle in Minecraft took some wild math to pull off

It was inevitable. We've had Nerdle (Wordle-but-math), CrossWordle (Wordle-but-reversed), and Squabble (Wordle-but-multiplayer), and now the phenomenon has crossed the streams with another. Yep, it's Wordle-but-Minecraft. The official name of the map is Word Hunt, and it was created by urgle_gurgle (thanks, PCGN). As in Wordle, the goal is to guess...
Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 delayed until Spring 2023

This year's Game of the Year race just got a lot less heated, because Nintendo has officially taken the next Legend of Zelda game out of the running. Yes, the game currently known as Breath of the Wild 2 has been pushed to a Spring 2023 release, as it seems developers need a little bit more time.
