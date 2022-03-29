Report: UC Targeting Former Michigan Linebacker James Ross III as new Outside Linebackers Coach
The new voice started coaching full-time last season.
CINCINNATI — A former Michigan Wolverine looks like Cincinnati's choice for outside linebackers coach. According to Bearcat Journal's Chad Brendel , UC is targeting James Ross III for the role.
Ross landed his first full-time coaching role at Hope College in Michigan last season, where he coached linebackers.
"James is the consummate football coach who is dedicated to mentoring and participating in the development of the young men he coaches and teaches," Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said when Hope College hired Ross. "He played and conducted himself at a high level as a student-athlete and later as an outstanding football coach at the University of Michigan. James, wife Omni, and son Jayce will contribute much to the Holland, Michigan community. I look forward to watching his continued success as a husband, father, and talented football coach."
Ross played at Michigan from 2012-15—totaling 187 tackles and three sacks during his time as a Wolverine.
