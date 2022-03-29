March 29, 2022

I have never written for a newspaper, so this may seem sloppy, but it is my take on world events:. On TikTok, I follow this woman who talks about African-American rights. There have been dozens of videos about how cruel the police are towards the black community, which a lot of them have been noticed by me and thousands of other TikTok users. For example, one innocent man had been shot by police officers 33 times for only holding a lighter and not planning to cause any harm, meanwhile, another innocent had been shot for only holding a knife with no bad intentions. He wasn’t even close enough to harming anyone, but was killed anyway, only because he was black.

