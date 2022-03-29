Sacred space: Birmingham set to provide former Mayor Richard Arrington burial plot in historic cemetery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The space already feels sacred.

Tucked at the back of Oak Hill Cemetery, in block 13, a modest plot is empty and undisturbed. A Birmingham Water Works tower to its rear and the city skyline laid out before it, the plot’s grass is green and lush. A flowering tree is nearby, its spring bounty spilling onto the ground underneath, white as snow.

Buried around the plot and across the cemetery, less than a mile from City Hall, are legends of Birmingham, from its first mayor to a madam that made history.

At its Tuesday meeting, the Birmingham City Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance approving the sale of an empty burial plot in historic city-owned Oak Hill Cemetery to former Mayor Richard Arrington, Jr., for a nominal fee of $10.

The council’s administration committee earlier this month unanimously recommended the approval of the plot’s sale to the city’s first Black mayor, who turned 87 in October.

Arrington had been prepared to pay for the burial plot, a city attorney told the committee, but the board that oversees the cemetery decided to provide it to the former mayor for a nominal $10.

The burial plot slated for sale to former Birmingham Mayor Richard Arrington, Jr.

Oak Hill’s executive director, Stuart Oates, said at Tuesday’s meeting that the cemetery board’s decision was based on a precedent set in 2011 when the mayor’s office requested to allow the burial of Fred Shuttlesworth in Oak Hill. The cemetery did so “gladly,” donating the lot to the late civil rights leader.

Effectively, Oates said, the board would like to do the same for Arrington.

“It had come up in one of our board meetings, the historic significance of Mayor Arrington as the first African-American mayor of the City of Birmingham,” Oates said. “It was proposed and then it was approved by our board to grant this lot to him.”

The move, Oates said, is a rare one. In his over two decades serving the cemetery, he said the board has provided plots for a nominal or no fee only twice — once for Shuttlesworth and now for Arrington.

Birmingham City Councilor Carol Clarke, who previously served on Oak Hill Cemetery’s board, supported the sale in committee and in the full council meeting.

She said she understood the board’s decision to provide the plot to the former mayor virtually free of charge because of Arrington’s history of public service.

“He’s a celebrity,” Clarke said in committee, adding that other notable sons and daughters of Birmingham are buried in the historic cemetery, too.

Despite the caliber of the cemetery’s occupants, though, Councilor Clarke warned her colleagues that Oak Hill needs attention from the city, particularly because of its tendency to flood.

“We might have some floating graves like New Orleans if we don’t invest in the erosion control in that facility,” she said. “I just want to put that out there because it is ours, and it needs some attention.”

Councilor Valerie Abbott said the rolling topography of the site lends itself to problems.

“The oaks are falling down the hill,” she said.

A stone’s throw from the plot being offered to Arrington is the final resting place of Robert Henley. “Here lies the first mayor of Birmingham,” his marker reads.

Henley was appointed as Birmingham’s first executive by the Alabama governor at around 28 years old. He would catch tuberculosis after only a short time in office, dying at age 30.

Not much further, in block six of Oak Hill Cemetery, is the grave of Louise Wooster. Wooster was the owner and operator of an exclusive brothel in Birmingham near city hall. Wooster was “authentically heroic,” according to the Encyclopedia of Alabama, when she decided to stay in Birmingham to care for the sick as thousands fled the city in the cholera epidemic of 1873.

Black leaders, too, are among those interred at Oak Hill.

As Oates mentioned in Tuesday’s council meeting, Fred Shuttlesworth, co-founder of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and preeminent civil rights activist, is buried in block 10.

William Pettiford, who served as pastor at Sixteenth Street Baptist and founded the first Black bank in the city, is buried in block one.

And that’s the tip of the iceberg. Multiple governors, prominent businessmen, and other dignitaries line the rows of Oak Hill, overlooking the city they served.

Before his death, Finnish-born industrialist Charles Linn, namesake of Linn park, demanded to be buried at a high point above the Magic City.

“I shall have my tomb built upon a high promontory above the town of Birmingham, in which you men profess to have so little faith, so that I may walk out on Judgment Day and view the greatest industrial city of the entire South,” Linn proclaimed. His burial would fulfill his wishes. Linn would be interred in Oak Hill Cemetery, his proclamation itself etched into his mausoleum.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, members also approved the sale of two additional plots in Oak Hill Cemetery to private individuals, one for $10,000 and another for $30,000.

CBS 42 contacted the office of Mayor Randall Woodfin about the plot transfer to the former mayor, but Woodfin’s office has refused to comment, instead referring questions to Oak Hill Cemetery.

