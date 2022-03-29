ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Sacred space: Birmingham set to provide former Mayor Richard Arrington burial plot in historic cemetery

By Lee Hedgepeth
CBS 42
CBS 42
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z29hP_0estGBpz00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The space already feels sacred.

Tucked at the back of Oak Hill Cemetery, in block 13, a modest plot is empty and undisturbed. A Birmingham Water Works tower to its rear and the city skyline laid out before it, the plot’s grass is green and lush. A flowering tree is nearby, its spring bounty spilling onto the ground underneath, white as snow.

Buried around the plot and across the cemetery, less than a mile from City Hall, are legends of Birmingham, from its first mayor to a madam that made history.

Birmingham City Employees could get 5% pay raise

At its Tuesday meeting, the Birmingham City Council unanimously approved the first reading of an ordinance approving the sale of an empty burial plot in historic city-owned Oak Hill Cemetery to former Mayor Richard Arrington, Jr., for a nominal fee of $10.

The council’s administration committee earlier this month unanimously recommended the approval of the plot’s sale to the city’s first Black mayor, who turned 87 in October.

Arrington had been prepared to pay for the burial plot, a city attorney told the committee, but the board that oversees the cemetery decided to provide it to the former mayor for a nominal $10.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TjeN1_0estGBpz00
The burial plot slated for sale to former Birmingham Mayor Richard Arrington, Jr.
(Photo by Lee Hedgepeth)

Oak Hill’s executive director, Stuart Oates, said at Tuesday’s meeting that the cemetery board’s decision was based on a precedent set in 2011 when the mayor’s office requested to allow the burial of Fred Shuttlesworth in Oak Hill. The cemetery did so “gladly,” donating the lot to the late civil rights leader.

Effectively, Oates said, the board would like to do the same for Arrington.

“It had come up in one of our board meetings, the historic significance of Mayor Arrington as the first African-American mayor of the City of Birmingham,” Oates said. “It was proposed and then it was approved by our board to grant this lot to him.”

The move, Oates said, is a rare one. In his over two decades serving the cemetery, he said the board has provided plots for a nominal or no fee only twice — once for Shuttlesworth and now for Arrington.

Birmingham City Councilor Carol Clarke, who previously served on Oak Hill Cemetery’s board, supported the sale in committee and in the full council meeting.

Woman runs out of gas while in line for gas giveaway

She said she understood the board’s decision to provide the plot to the former mayor virtually free of charge because of Arrington’s history of public service.

“He’s a celebrity,” Clarke said in committee, adding that other notable sons and daughters of Birmingham are buried in the historic cemetery, too.

Despite the caliber of the cemetery’s occupants, though, Councilor Clarke warned her colleagues that Oak Hill needs attention from the city, particularly because of its tendency to flood.

“We might have some floating graves like New Orleans if we don’t invest in the erosion control in that facility,” she said. “I just want to put that out there because it is ours, and it needs some attention.”

Councilor Valerie Abbott said the rolling topography of the site lends itself to problems.

“The oaks are falling down the hill,” she said.

A stone’s throw from the plot being offered to Arrington is the final resting place of Robert Henley. “Here lies the first mayor of Birmingham,” his marker reads.

Henley was appointed as Birmingham’s first executive by the Alabama governor at around 28 years old. He would catch tuberculosis after only a short time in office, dying at age 30.

Not much further, in block six of Oak Hill Cemetery, is the grave of Louise Wooster. Wooster was the owner and operator of an exclusive brothel in Birmingham near city hall. Wooster was “authentically heroic,” according to the Encyclopedia of Alabama, when she decided to stay in Birmingham to care for the sick as thousands fled the city in the cholera epidemic of 1873.

Black leaders, too, are among those interred at Oak Hill.

As Oates mentioned in Tuesday’s council meeting, Fred Shuttlesworth, co-founder of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and preeminent civil rights activist, is buried in block 10.

William Pettiford, who served as pastor at Sixteenth Street Baptist and founded the first Black bank in the city, is buried in block one.

And that’s the tip of the iceberg. Multiple governors, prominent businessmen, and other dignitaries line the rows of Oak Hill, overlooking the city they served.

Before his death, Finnish-born industrialist Charles Linn, namesake of Linn park, demanded to be buried at a high point above the Magic City.

“I shall have my tomb built upon a high promontory above the town of Birmingham, in which you men profess to have so little faith, so that I may walk out on Judgment Day and view the greatest industrial city of the entire South,” Linn proclaimed. His burial would fulfill his wishes. Linn would be interred in Oak Hill Cemetery, his proclamation itself etched into his mausoleum.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, members also approved the sale of two additional plots in Oak Hill Cemetery to private individuals, one for $10,000 and another for $30,000.

CBS 42 contacted the office of Mayor Randall Woodfin about the plot transfer to the former mayor, but Woodfin’s office has refused to comment, instead referring questions to Oak Hill Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
CBS 42
CBS 42

28K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

6M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Alabama NewsCenter

Birmingham Mayor Woodfin, public-private partnership deliver affordable homeownership

Three new homeowners are looking forward to getting the keys to their homes after a ribbon-cutting Thursday at the newly developed Oak Hill area of Belview Heights in Ensley. The ceremony was the culmination of an objective by Mayor Randall Woodfin to revitalize Birmingham communities through affordable homeownership. It was made possible by a $25 million public-private partnership between the city of Birmingham and the NCRC Housing Rehab Fund, also known as GROWTH by NCRC (Generating Real Opportunities for Work Through Housing).
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Macon Telegraph

Former SC mayor to turn historic mansion into event space

Would your next corporate retreat benefit from a wraparound porch and chandeliers? Former Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is betting on it. The longtime city leader, who did not seek reelection in November, has purchased a mansion in Columbia’s historic Robert Mills district with plans to make it an event space. Dubbed The Mansion on Blanding, the property at 1329 Blanding St. is intended to be used for everything from weddings to corporate gatherings, according to a yet-unpublished website shared by Benjamin.
COLUMBIA, SC
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Alabama

Recently I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to Alabama and look at the richest person in Alabama. Not only how they made their money but what they are doing with their wealth to help the community.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Oak Hill, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
CBS 42

26-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 26-year-old man shot and killed in Birmingham Wednesday was identified. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jonathan Earl Dancer was shot on Division Avenue around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. Dancer was transported to UAB Hospital where he later died. Birmingham Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Nick 97.5

Alabama’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In

This list of Alabama's 10 most dangerous cities is based on science and FBI crime data. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of violent crimes in Lincoln, Alabama is one per 1000 residents. Assault, robbery, and murders are considered violent crimes. Lincoln is the safest city in Alabama among the top 10.
LINCOLN, AL
AL.com

This eye-popping $11.9 million Alabama mansion is up for auction

Looking for the house that has practically everything?. One Alabama mansion that might satisfy that description is going on the auction block. Sumac Farms, off Barrington Hills Drive in Madison, was completed in 2015 and is situated on 57 acres. It was listed for a cool $11.999 million, but is now scheduled to be auctioned in April.
MADISON, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fred Shuttlesworth
CBS 42

Birmingham recall: 15-year-old paperboy struck, killed by motorist

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On this day in 1933, 15-year-old Thomas Eugene McGiboney, nicknamed “T.E.,” was struck and killed by a driver while delivering The Birmingham Age-Herald, according to news reports from the time. His sister Helen later wrote a brief biography of T.E. in a memorial book called “Treasured Memories.” She wrote that T.E. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 dead in Alabaster house fire

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 66-year-old man died in a house fire on Simsville Road in Alabaster Monday afternoon. The fire started before 1 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Simsville Road. Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans confirmed that Jimmy Peoples, 66, died in the fire. No cause of the fire has been announced. […]
ALABASTER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Hill Cemetery#Mayor#Wiat#Birmingham Water Works#Birmingham City Employees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS 42

World Games 2022 preparations continue with only 100 days until the event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Preparations for the World Games 2022 continue as the city marks 100 days until the major event. Tuesday, organizers announced plans for a relay involving thousands of veterans in several states.Veterans will take turns carrying an American flag from the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. to the opening ceremony in Birmingham. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WLBT

Biloxi woman solves decades-old mystery about family burial plot

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Cathleen Smith of Biloxi has been doing genealogical research for her family and others for 30 years. She’s helped adoptees find their birth families. She’s helped prove Revolutionary War linage. “It’s so rewarding and exciting to be able to learn about your ancestors and...
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Elijah ‘Qé’ Peyton of Talladega

Who has been one of the most influential people in your life?. “I would say my sister, Jabree. She passed a couple of years ago. I used to really be shy, in a shell. She would always bring me out and tell me to be myself. Growing up, I was always scared to be who I was. She got me out of the house to really see the world. She really made an impact. She was just vibrant. She gave off good energy. You could just come around her and get in a good mood. She would always motivate you even without her saying much. She would make you a better you. We always wanted to get out and make something of ourselves to make Talladega a better place.” – Elijah “Qé” Peyton of Talladega.
TALLADEGA, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy