ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Several injured in shooting at street racing event

WRAL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis video is not supported on your platform. If you are using...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Man injured in York shooting

YORK, Pa. — York police said a 27-year-old man was shot Tuesday night. It happened in the 700 block of Poplar Street. Investigators said the man was targeted.
YORK, PA
NECN

1 Seriously Injured in Dorchester Shooting

A young man is in serious condition after being shot overnight in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police said. Police said they responded to reports of shooting around 12:04 a.m. Saturday on Geneva Avenue and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. According to authorities, the male victim was initially in critical...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
PIX11

Teen injured in Bronx shooting: NYPD

BAYCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the Bronx Tuesday evening, the NYPD said. The teen was standing in the 3000 block of Bruner Avenue in the Baychester neighborhood when he was shot in the arm at 5:53 p.m., police said. The victim has been involved in multiple […]
BRONX, NY
WREG

Two injured in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help finding the person responsible for shooting two people in Raleigh Thursday night. MPD says two people were shot just before eleven in the driveway of a residence on Scrivener Drive. The victims are expected to be okay. Police say the suspects were possibly driving a black Infiniti. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WRAL

Parents panicked, delayed after child was hit by car

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Three adults face criminal charges connected to the death last weekend of a toddler in Henderson, a death the child's parents describe as a tragic accident that has left them devastated.
HENDERSON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Street Racing
WRAL

Woman shot outside Raleigh CVS in critical condition

A Raleigh woman was arrested and charged over the weekend in connection to a shooting outside of a CVS on Battle Bridge Road. Tiffany Latoya Jackson, 35, was charged Saturday with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Reporter: Amanda Lamb. Photographer: Luke Notestine.
RALEIGH, NC
click orlando

1 injured in Orlando shooting

ORLOVISTA, Fla. – A person was shot Thursday morning in Orlando, police said. The shooting was reported in the 5100 block of Elese Street, south of Raleigh Street and east of South Kirkman Road. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Orlando police said officers were called...
ORLANDO, FL
Wave 3

Man injured in Parkland neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was injured in a shooting in the parkland neighborhood Sunday afternoon. It happened around 5:45 p.m. when Louisville Metro police officers responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of South 26th Street, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

2 injured in shooting turned kidnapping

The Williamson County School board is holding a meeting Monday night to discuss how textbooks and teaching material will be chosen. The Williamson County School board will vote to amend textbook committee policy. One person was critically injured after a crash on Dickerson Pike. Radonda Vaught’s trial begins Monday.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WRAL

Edgecombe deputy shoots dog while delivering summons

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Edgecombe deputy shoots dog while delivering summons. The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a deputy shot a family's dog in the face while...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 injured in separate shootings in Pittsburgh

Two people were injured in separate shootings Monday in Pittsburgh, according to police. Officers from the city’s North Side station responded to a ShotSpotter notification around 9 p.m. on California Avenue in Brighton Heights, said spokeswoman Amanda Mueller. Some time later, a person showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WRAL

2 shootings reported within less than 10 miles apart in Raleigh

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 2 shootings reported within less than 10 miles apart in Raleigh. The Raleigh Police Department said Saturday it is investigating two shootings that occurred less...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy