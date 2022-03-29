ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Pedestrian killed in crash on Del Prado Blvd in Cape Coral

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eM6qs_0estFnDg00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A person was killed after being hit by a car on Del Prado Blvd. S near Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Southbound lanes of Del Prado Blvd S have reopened after the deadly crash shut down the roadway for hours, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Investigators said the person was hit by a car and then possibly hit by other cars following the initial crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aUM34_0estFnDg00

The crash happened around 6 a.m.

No further details were immediately available.

Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest information as this story develops.

Comments / 1

Related
People

4-Year-Old Girl Dies After SUV Slams Into Playground at Fla. Preschool: 'Unspeakable Tragedy'

A Florida girl was killed this week when a driver crashed into the playground of the preschool where she and another child were playing. According to a report sent to PEOPLE by the Florida Highway Patrol, a child died on Wednesday when a Jeep Cherokee driven by an 18-year-old woman veered off a DeSoto County roadway, drove through a chain-link fence and collided into two children inside a playground at Imagination Station Learning Center in Arcadia. The SUV finally came to a stop when it crashed into a tree, FHP said.
ARCADIA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Cars
Cape Coral, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
AOL Corp

Florida teacher beaten and hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old student, police say

A south Florida teacher was taken to the hospital last week after she was attacked by a 5-year-old student, leaving her "dazed" and "unresponsive," officials said Monday. The unidentified instructor was found by first responders “sitting on the ground against the wall" and "appearing to be in a faint state" at Pines Lakes Elementary School, about 15 miles southwest of downtown Fort Lauderdale, according to a heavily redacted Pembroke Pines Police Department incident report.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Traffic Accident
The Independent

Three dead in five-crash pile up on Florida’s I-95 caused by ‘prescribed burn’ smoke

At least three people have died in a series of pile-ups along the I-95 corridor in Florida in zero visibility conditions early Thursday morning.Authorities said smoke from a “prescribed burn off” combined with fog to create a near blackout for motorists along the busy interstate in Volusia County.Follow live updates on the I-95 pile up Both north and southbound lanes saw multiple crashes at around 1.30am, Florida Highway Patrol Lt Kim Montes said. “What we now know happened is there was almost zero visibility in the area based on smoke and fog that had mixed together and visibility dropped to...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
WMBB

WATCH: Massive crowds cause trouble in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Walmart on Front Beach road is once again closed and barricaded as law enforcement officers continue to deal with large and rowdy crowds. ———————————————————– PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Rowdy crowds gathered in large numbers and disrupted many Panama City Beach businesses Saturday night, many of which […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
The Independent

Video shows horrifying smash after truck turns into path of oncoming train in Florida

A camera onboard atrain captured the moment that a truck turned into its path, sending debris flying into the air.The crash happened at about 5.40pm on Friday in Hallandale Beach in Broward County, Florida when the pickup turned into the path of an oncoming Brightline train.In the video, the truck driver appeared to avoid warning signs and attempt to go around the crossing gates, which were lowered. The train driver also sounded the horn to warn the truck.The vehicle which was flipped onto its side along the South Dixie Highway and badly damaged. The driver was taken to a...
ACCIDENTS
FOX 4 WFTX

Naples man killed in I-75 crash

Troopers say the 83-year-old man was driving south in the center lane of I-75 around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say a 40-year-old Naples man was traveling behind when both drivers attempted to change lanes at the time of the crash.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested for attacking woman on a walk in Cape Coral

A Cape Coral man has been arrested and is accused of attacking a woman walking in Cape Coral on Saturday. There’s no place to run and no place to hide, so when police say Marquese Kamir Blackmond, 25, decided to attack someone along Northwest 9th Avenue, his victim did exactly the right thing. Fight.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy