Pedestrian killed in crash on Del Prado Blvd in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A person was killed after being hit by a car on Del Prado Blvd. S near Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Southbound lanes of Del Prado Blvd S have reopened after the deadly crash shut down the roadway for hours, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Investigators said the person was hit by a car and then possibly hit by other cars following the initial crash.

The crash happened around 6 a.m.

No further details were immediately available.

