ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Taylor Swift has 11 Grammys and now she'll get an honorary doctorate

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 1 day ago

(SOUNDBITE OF TAYLOR SWIFT SONG, "BLANK SPACE") Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Taylor Swift has 11 Grammys and now gets...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public

4K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

682K+

Views

Related
KXLY

Dylan O’Brien backs Taylor Swift to direct movies

Dylan O’Brien thinks Taylor Swift would be a “wonderful” film director. The ‘Maze Runner’ actor starred opposite Sadie Sink in the 32-year-old singer’s ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ project last year and he was very impressed with the ‘Blank Space’ hitmaker’s vision for the project and her “instincts” as a filmmaker.
CELEBRITIES
CBS New York

Taylor Swift to deliver commencement address for NYU in May

NEW YORK -- New York University announced Monday that pop superstar Taylor Swift will deliver the commencement address for the class of 2022. The university said Swift will speak to graduates at Yankee Stadium, after being presented with an honorary doctorate in fine arts. The ceremony will be held on May 18. It marks a return to in-person graduation ceremonies for NYU, for the first time since the pandemic began. The event will also honor the classes of 2021 and 2020.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
American Songwriter

Taylor Swift is Feeling ’22 at NYU, Receiving Honorary Degree & Giving Commencement Speech

Taylor Swift has been feeling 22 since 2012, but this year, she’s feeling ’22 once again. On March 28, New York University President Andrew Hamilton announced Swift as the commencement speaker for the NYU Class of 2022. In addition to speaking at the ceremony, she will receive an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts, the degree honoris causa. So, while Swift has played stadiums before, on May 18, she will deliver her first commencement speech and receive her doctoral degree at Yankee Stadium.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Will Smith Slap: “We’re Not Going To Take That Oscar From Him”; ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Condemn Violence

Click here to read the full article. The Oscar Slap was Topic #1 on ABC’s The View today, with moderator – and former Oscar host – Whoopi Goldberg saying Will Smith “overreacted,” Joy Behar commenting that “comedians are in danger everywhere,” Ana Navarro decrying “men behaving badly” and Sunny Hostin describing Smith’s “toxic masculinity” as “not a show of love [but] a show of violence.” “I think it was a lot of stuff probably built up,” Goldberg said, noting that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith have been the butt of jokes for various reasons for years, including previous jabs from Chris...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Steve Inskeep
MIX 107.9

Taylor Swift Teases New Song

The trailer for the new film “Where The Crawdads Sing” dropped earlier today (Tuesday) and features a brand new song from Taylor Swift’s called “Carolina.” The film has been produced by Reese Witherspoon and her company, Hello Sunshine and is based on the novel of the same name. Taylor posted the trailer along with the […]
MUSIC
Variety

Wanda Sykes Weighs In on Volodymyr Zelenskyy Appearing at Oscars: ‘Hollywood, We Can Get a Little Full of Ourselves’

Click here to read the full article. Before the Oscars, Amy Schumer made headlines by revealing that she had pitched a segment in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would appear via a livestream or pre-recorded video. While walking the red carpet, her Oscar co-host Wanda Sykes revealed she had a very different opinion about Zelenskyy potentially appearing. “I think he’s very busy right now,” Sykes told Variety senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin on Variety On the Carpet presented by DIRECTV. “Hollywood, we can get a little full of ourselves, and we think that what we’re doing is all so...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Taylor Swift Has A 2022 Graduation Collection With The Cutest Merch

It was the end of a decade, but the start of an age. Graduation is almost here, and if you’re feeling (20)22, Taylor Swift and her cat, Meredith, are getting in on the celebration. The singer has a 2022 graduation collection on her website with hoodies, tote bags, journals, and more. Here are the cutest items to shop from Taylor Swift’s “Feeling 2022” graduation collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Radar Online.com

Justin Bieber Dragged To Court Over Hailey Instagram Post

Justin Bieber is being hit up for financial damages by a paparazzi furious the pop star posted his work without paying him a dime. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a photographer named Josiah Kamau is suing Bieber in federal court in the Central District of California. Article continues...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#Honorary Doctorate#Nyu#Yankee Stadium#Taylor Swift Song#New York University#Copyright Npr
Connecticut Public

Smith's slap at the Oscars wasn't protecting anyone, culture critic writes

Many of us are still talking and tweeting about it - the slap at the Oscars. Will Smith lashed out after presenter Chris Rock told a joke about Will Smith's wife and her hair. But her shaved head isn't a fashion statement; she has a medical condition called alopecia, which causes hair loss. The day after the slap, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences condemned it, and Will Smith publicly apologized to Chris Rock on Instagram, saying he was out of line and wrong. Soraya Nadia McDonald is the senior culture critic for Andscape, formerly known as The Undefeated. Soraya, I mentioned that Will Smith has now apologized to Chris Rock, but when he won the best actor Oscar, he gave a tearful speech. You have written that you don't buy it. So what struck you as off about it?
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Grammy
PopCrush

Megan Thee Stallion’s Oscars ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Performance Has Twitter Shook

Megan Thee Stallion managed to make “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” even more epic with a surprise performance of the smash hit Disney tune at the 2022 Oscars. On Sunday (March 27), Bruno himself — John Leguizamo — introduced his Encanto co-stars to the stage along with artists Becky G, Luis Fonsi, Mauro Castillo and Carolina Gaintán, who performed the song live for the very first time.
MUSIC
defpen

Taylor Swift To Speak At NYU Commencement Ceremony

Taylor Swift will stand before a sold-out crowd at Yankee Stadium this spring, but she won’t be singing. Instead, she’ll deliver an address to New York University graduates during a joint commencement ceremony. She’s also set to receive an honorary degree from the prestigious university on May 18, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Talking With Tami

Toni Braxton Opens Up About The Recent Passing Of Her Sister Traci Braxton On ‘Tamron Hall Show’

On the Tuesday, March 29 edition of “Tamron Hall,” in a daytime television exclusive interview, singer Toni Braxton sits down with Tamron for her first television interview following the death of her sister Traci Braxton earlier this month. In an intimate conversation with Tamron, Toni opens up about her sister’s battle with cancer and shares how she is coping in the wake of her loss. Braxton also discusses her new anthology movie series on Lifetime, “The Fallen Angels Murder Club.” Later, Simone Ashley, the star of season two of Netflix’s hit series “Bridgerton,” joins Tamron to dish on the new season and shares her experience stepping into the leading role of the hit series. Hear what Toni had to say inside…
CELEBRITIES
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy