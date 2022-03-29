ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Shooting At Vehicle Overnight

By News On 6
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 1 day ago
Tulsa police have arrested a man suspected of shooting at a vehicle near 71st and South Lewis.

According to police, the shooting took place around 9 p.m. on Monday night.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the suspect had cut himself on some glass while breaking into a house.

Officers say they found shell casings in the road and several witnesses who say the suspect shot at an unknown vehicle.

Devonte Haynes faces several charges, including burglary, reckless discharge of a firearm and resisting arrest.

This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

