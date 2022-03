If you're looking for a place where you can shop gourmet groceries, pick up fresh flowers and then settle down for coffee and brunch – and also bring your dog – well, you have to make your way to Jurong to the idyllic lifestyle destination Surrey Hills Grocer. The name of the place is an ode to two places in Australia – the leafy Eastern suburb in Melbourne and the vibrant inner-city suburb of Surry Hills in Sydney which is known for its hip café culture. And this spot in Jurong is also very much inspired by those two places in Australia. You'll see this in the rustic and warm decor and atmosphere in the store from the moment you enter.

