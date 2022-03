In case they somehow weren’t already, the Los Angeles Lakers are officially in deep, deep trouble. The Lakers lost a very pivotal game to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. Though they led by 20 points at the half and by as many as 23 overall, the Lakers melted down spectacularly and lost 116-108. To make matters even worse, LeBron James suffered a sprained left ankle in the second quarter.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO