ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Chicago, IN

St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago opens expanded $2.7 million intermediate care unit

By Larry Avila
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
 1 day ago
The 36-bed Intermediate Care Unit, now located on the sixth floor, was designed with critical care efficiencies for patients. (Photo provided by Community Healthcare System)

St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago has opened its new and expanded $2.7 million, 36-bed intermediate care unit.

The inpatient intermediate care unit, now located on the sixth floor, was designed with enhanced aesthetic features, patient comfort amenities and critical care efficiencies for patients. The unit provides care to patients whose conditions require more specialized treatment and a longer hospital stay.

Hospital administration held a ribbon cutting and blessing with East Chicago dignitaries and local clergy. The new unit opens to patients March 29.

“Our hospital has experienced steady growth in the need for IMCU services over the past few years, and we expect that to continue,” said Leo Correa, CEO, St. Catherine Hospital. “We are well-positioned to accommodate the needs of patients who require complex care now and in the future.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eYsQO_0estFLhS00
St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago dedicated its new $2.7 million intermediate care unit for critical care patients. (Photo provided by Community Healthcare System)

The suites feature new cabinetry and recliners, individual climate control features, LED light fixtures, wood grain laminate flooring, soundproof ceiling tiles and private, mosaic-tiled bathrooms with walk-in showers and raised toilets. Each room offers an expansive view of Washington Park, the harbor or south lobby campus.

The hospital also renovated its emergency department.

The ED rooms offer updated fixtures and counters, LED lighting with dimmers and wood grain laminate flooring. The expanded nurses’ station features glass panels and soundproofing.

“All design decisions – from the material used on the walls and ceilings to the air handling system – reinforce our commitment to deliver care in a quiet, safe and healing environment,” said Nina Stur, chief nursing officer. “This expansion prepares us for the growing number of complex cases as the population ages.”

The post St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago opens expanded $2.7 million intermediate care unit appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine .

Comments / 2

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lincoln hospitals continue to expand, adding new health care features

A number of large health care projects have managed to weather the coronavirus pandemic and will be completed this year. Among them is the new CHI Health Clinic Yankee Hill, which the organization says will be the first of its kind in Lincoln. CHI Health spokeswoman Taylor Miller said plans...
HEALTH SERVICES
Chicago Tribune

Big changes may be coming to Chicago area VA hospitals, as part of nationwide overhaul of veterans’ care

The Biden administration is proposing replacing much of the 100-year-old Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital — which sits about 12 miles west of downtown Chicago — as part of a national overhaul of the nation’s veteran’s health care system. The Department of Veterans Affairs released details earlier this week about how it plans to revamp its facilities across the country, sparking controversy with ...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Local
Indiana Health
City
East Chicago, IN
East Chicago, IN
Government
City
Leo-cedarville, IN
iheart.com

Woman, 88, Hit With 70 Percent Rent Increase

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - An 88-year-old Grand Rapids woman was, at one point, facing a 70 percent increase in her monthly rent for her apartment on 10th Street. Union Suites LLC co-owner Tom Ralston says the rent is in line with Michigan Housing Development Authority standards. Still, Ralston says he...
MICHIGAN STATE
WKRC

Study: Indiana, Kentucky among worst states in providing public health services

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) – A recent report ranks Indiana and Kentucky among the worst states in the country when it comes to access to public health systems. In the latest data from the non-profit group Trust for America’s Health, Indiana, Kentucky and 12 others states rank among the lowest when it comes to access to health services and state emergency preparedness.
BATESVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital Administration#Emergency Department#Northwest Indiana#St Catherine Hospital#Intermediate Care Unit#36 Bed Intermediate Care#Imcu
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Illinois to shut down all community-based COVID-19 testing sites due to sharp drop in demand

After over 1.5 million COVID-19 tests at ten community-based testing sites in Illinois, officials are shutting them down as demand sharply drops. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Friday that operations at all ten community-based COVID-19 testing sites will end on March 31. The drive-thru sites were established in April 2020. Testing […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

Job openings at top hospitals and health systems, by the numbers

As the U.S. enters the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and health systems continue to grapple with staffing challenges caused by factors such as workers leaving their jobs and housing costs. Below are the number of job openings at hospitals and health systems that were among the top 20 spots in U.S. News & World Report's 2021-22 best hospital rankings.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Lima News

Springview Manor to open memory care unit

LIMA —Springview Manor on Wednesday unveiled a newly renovated residential wing that will act as its Alzheimer’s and dementia care unit, new services for the assisted living community. The specialty is new for Springview Manor, which recently renovated an older residential wing to accommodate the addition of dementia...
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Grand Island Independent

New CHI St. Francis facility open 24/7 for heart care

A new catheterization lab at CHI Health St. Francis should help prevent heart damage, an improvement that was directly paid for by the community. The price of the cardiac and vascular catheterization lab is $3.2 million, and the St. Francis Foundation provided $3 million of that amount. Melissa Griffith, executive...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
beckershospitalreview.com

14 hospitals hiring chief nursing officers

Below are 14 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Las Vegas-based Sunrise Hospital. an assistant chief nursing officer. 2. Fairfield, Calif.-based Northbay Healthcare. a vice president and chief...
HEALTH SERVICES
WHEC TV-10

Ark Veterinary Hospital expanding urgent care hours to address need

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Pet owners are still dealing with the Greater Rochester Area's lack of late-night emergency care. News10NBC has talked about staffing shortages affecting animal care, but there's some good news. Ark Veterinary Hospital is keeping its urgent care open for an extra two to seven hours on certain days to help fill a gap that's desperately needed.
ROCHESTER, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

3 pediatric hospitals join drug shortage coalition

Three pediatric hospitals have joined the Children’s Hospital Coalition, a first-of-its-kind partnership aiming to ensure the availability of pediatric medications, the group said March 29. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston and Miami, Fla.-based Nicklaus Children’s Health System are the latest systems to join the coalition....
HEALTH SERVICES
FOX 2

New $3.2 million early childhood education center opens in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A new $3.2 million dollar early childhood education center is opening Sunday in St. Louis. A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned later in the day. The Good Shepherd Preschool & Infant-Toddler Center is designed to host 100 children. It’s funded by IFF, a community development financial institution.  The 7,031 square foot state-of-the-art facility will include […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

More senior immigrants in Illinois can now get health care

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — More low income senior immigrants can now get health coverage through the State of Illinois. Immigrants as young as 55-years-old can now enroll in the state’s Medicaid-like healthcare coverage. It was previously only available to those 65 and older. The free health care is available to immigrants, regardless of their status. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Axios

Health workforce shortages begin to weigh on patient safety

The COVID-19 pandemic and the strain it has put on healthcare workforces is threatening patient care. Why it matters: Years of progress reducing medical errors and preventable hospital-acquired infections were reversed in medical centers and skilled nursing facilities during the pandemic. But ongoing health care workforce disruptions — including early...
HEALTH SERVICES
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Northwest Indiana Business Magazine

Indiana State
104
Followers
49
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

A regional business magazine that publishes stories about people and ideas that inspire, challenge and educate business and community leaders to improve Northwest Indiana's economy and quality of life.

 https://nwindianabusiness.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy