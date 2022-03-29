St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago opens expanded $2.7 million intermediate care unit

The 36-bed Intermediate Care Unit, now located on the sixth floor, was designed with critical care efficiencies for patients. (Photo provided by Community Healthcare System)

St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago has opened its new and expanded $2.7 million, 36-bed intermediate care unit.

The inpatient intermediate care unit, now located on the sixth floor, was designed with enhanced aesthetic features, patient comfort amenities and critical care efficiencies for patients. The unit provides care to patients whose conditions require more specialized treatment and a longer hospital stay.

Hospital administration held a ribbon cutting and blessing with East Chicago dignitaries and local clergy. The new unit opens to patients March 29.

“Our hospital has experienced steady growth in the need for IMCU services over the past few years, and we expect that to continue,” said Leo Correa, CEO, St. Catherine Hospital. “We are well-positioned to accommodate the needs of patients who require complex care now and in the future.”

St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago dedicated its new $2.7 million intermediate care unit for critical care patients. (Photo provided by Community Healthcare System)

The suites feature new cabinetry and recliners, individual climate control features, LED light fixtures, wood grain laminate flooring, soundproof ceiling tiles and private, mosaic-tiled bathrooms with walk-in showers and raised toilets. Each room offers an expansive view of Washington Park, the harbor or south lobby campus.

The hospital also renovated its emergency department.

The ED rooms offer updated fixtures and counters, LED lighting with dimmers and wood grain laminate flooring. The expanded nurses’ station features glass panels and soundproofing.

“All design decisions – from the material used on the walls and ceilings to the air handling system – reinforce our commitment to deliver care in a quiet, safe and healing environment,” said Nina Stur, chief nursing officer. “This expansion prepares us for the growing number of complex cases as the population ages.”

