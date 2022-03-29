Report: Borussia Dortmund Interested in Manchester United Striker Anthony Martial

Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Manchester United striker Anthony Martial this summer according to reports.

Martial has spent the second half of the 21/22 season on loan at Spanish outlet Sevilla.

Martial has failed to impress at Sevilla and has come under fire for his poor form at the Spanish side.

It was reported on Monday that the plan for Martial would be to return to United this summer to then assess the next step in his career.

Martial will be looked at by the new United manager and then a plan for the Frenchman’s future can be mutually agreed on.

According to Graeme Bailey of 90min Football , Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Martial this summer.

Dortmund will be set to lose star striker Erling Haaland this summer as the Norwegian international could be set to join Manchester City or Real Madrid.

With Haaland’s departure imminent, this could open the door to the arrival of a new striker at the German outlet.

United are understood to not stand in Martial’s way should he choose to leave the club this summer.

