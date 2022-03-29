ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Irish cameraman killed in Ukraine remembered as ‘truth teller’ at funeral

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VfNGx_0estEcP400

An Irish cameraman who was killed in Ukraine has been remembered at his funeral as a “truth teller” who was full of energy and passion for presenting people’s stories to the world.

Pierre Zakrzewski was working for US network Fox News in Horenka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, when his vehicle was hit by Russian shelling on March 14.

His colleague, Ukrainian producer Oleksandra Kuvshynova, also died and British reporter Benjamin Hall was injured in the incident.

Mr Zakrzewski’s funeral took place at the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour in Foxrock, Co Dublin, on Tuesday.

A proud Irishman, unafraid of his roots and in his earthiness capable of reaching across languages, cultures, traditions and identities

A framed black-and-white photograph of the 55-year-old, sporting his distinctive thick moustache, was placed on top of the white coffin.

In his homily, Father Kieran Dunne told mourners: “Spurred on by his desire to sincerely encounter people truly and without ego to truly present their stories and their uniqueness to the world, he shone out as a story-teller.”

The priest described the journalist as “a loveable person, well regarded, maintaining friendships, trusting, loyal and family oriented”.

“A proud Irishman, unafraid of his roots and in his earthiness capable of reaching across languages, cultures, traditions and identities and seeing them not as barriers but as oceans of possibility for human encounter, sharing and growing,” he added.

“A man of his generation but cross-generational sharing deeply with his nieces and nephews.

“Capable of vision, innovative in his work and in the world – a truth teller, full of empathy, generous of heart – what we could call humanitarian.”

He has taught us to think outside the boundaries and that nothing is impossible

The Mass began with Mr Zakrzewski’s nieces and nephews laying gifts representing his life, including a camera, a toy motorbike, a Rolling Stones book, and crisps and French sausage – some of his favourite foods.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney attended the service, along with representatives of President Michael D Higgins and premier Micheal Martin.

The US ambassador to Ireland was there, as well as representatives from the Ukrainian, Polish and French embassies.

Tim Santhouse, a colleague at Fox News, said in his tribute that he was inspired to join the network because of Mr Zakrzewski, whose “qualities were endless, his altruism boundless”.

He said the cameraman was just as happy covering a Nato summit as a conflict – as long as he could climb a building to find the best spot to place his equipment.

He added that Zakrzewski spent much time on the phone, including to help people escape Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover last year.

Childhood friend Ronan Hingerty said this was “the essence, the lifeforce, of a man who brought hope and light to the darkest places of the world; we were at our best when we were with him”.

Mr Zakrzewski’s brother Stas recounted that the journalist was born two months premature and “came out a fighter” with “boundless energy”.

“Pierre refused to be constrained by a traditional education and instead chose to teach himself about the world and politics through travel,” he said.

On trips to Afghanistan, Pakistan and India as a young man, his interests in photography and politics started to dovetail into freelance journalism, he said.

“He has taught us to think outside the boundaries and that nothing is impossible.”

The service was interspersed with hymns and Irish music, and yellow flowers adorned the church.

Fr Dunne concluded the Mass by saying: “Truth telling is a work of love and love always comes at a price and what a terrible price.”

Foxrock Parish Dublin earlier tweeted: “We will celebrate the life of Pierre Zakrzewski in our Church on Tuesday morning at 10am. We ask our community to join with us online to celebrate a life lived with enormous courage in the pursuit of truth. As always, we stand together in solidarity with Pierre’s family.”

As a war photographer, Mr Zakrzewski covered conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria for Fox, according to a memo sent to employees by Suzanne Scott, chief executive of Fox News Media, after his death.

He grew up in Leopardstown, south Dublin, and held Irish and French citizenship. He was married to a former BBC journalist called Michelle.

Several other journalists, including Brent Renaud, an American documentary film-maker and another veteran of war zones, have been killed in Ukraine since the conflict began more than a month ago.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

‘Profoundly committed’ Fox News cameraman killed in Ukraine

A cameraman for US network Fox News has been remembered for his “passion and talent” after he was killed while reporting in Ukraine. Veteran photojournalist Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, was killed on Monday in Horenka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, after the vehicle he was travelling in was struck, the broadcaster announced.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Second Fox News journalist killed in Ukraine

A freelance journalist working for Fox News was killed in an attack outside Kyiv on Monday, the network announced. The journalist is the second Fox News team member to be killed while covering the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Oleksandra Kuvshynova was killed near the capital city when the vehicle she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Coveney
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Pakistan#Fox News#Russian#Ukrainian#British#The Church Of Our Lady#Irishman
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Russia
Country
Iraq
Reuters

Russia says air defence systems for Ukraine would destabilise situation

March 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that giving Ukraine air defence systems, as requested by Ukraine's president in the U.S. Congress a day earlier, would be a destabilising factor that would not bring peace to the country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged American lawmakers on Wednesday...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all contributed...
MILITARY
Chicago Sun-Times

Will old Christian prophecy protect Ukraine?

It’s a holy card held close to the Ukrainian vest. As Russia wages war in Ukraine and lowers its Iron Curtain, a Christian legend has been resurrected. Now that a massive Russian tank convoy is close to the country’s capital city of Kyiv, an ancient religious prediction has surfaced.
CHICAGO, IL
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
EUROPE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy