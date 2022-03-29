F.F. Thompson Hospital to host job fair Tuesday

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua is a hosting a job fair Tuesday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers say there will be on-site interviews with hiring managers for several positions, including nursing, nutrition, clerical support, recruitment, administrative and more.

This comes as many hospitals throughout the region are working to get a handle on staffing shortages.

One incentive for the job fair, includes a drawing for two $50 Wegmans gift cards. Those who attend will be automatically entered into the contest. The hospital says all jobs will start at a minimum $15 an hour.

They’re also offering referral bonuses for any employees who successfully refer a candidate by May 1, 2022.

