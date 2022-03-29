F.F. Thompson Hospital to host job fair Tuesday
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The F.F. Thompson Hospital in Canandaigua is a hosting a job fair Tuesday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Organizers say there will be on-site interviews with hiring managers for several positions, including nursing, nutrition, clerical support, recruitment, administrative and more.
This comes as many hospitals throughout the region are working to get a handle on staffing shortages.Elective procedures on a backlog since start of pandemic
One incentive for the job fair, includes a drawing for two $50 Wegmans gift cards. Those who attend will be automatically entered into the contest. The hospital says all jobs will start at a minimum $15 an hour.
They’re also offering referral bonuses for any employees who successfully refer a candidate by May 1, 2022.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.
Comments / 1