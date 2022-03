MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We’re off to a really nice start to the week, this afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s. We’ll enjoy mainly dry weather courtesy of high pressure. Although the lower humidity will allow us to enjoy pleasant conditions, it will also lead to increased fire weather concerns across South Florida. The National Weather Service says there is a limited risk of fire weather on Monday and recommends residents exercise caution. Prevailing high pressure and very dry conditions will result in minimum relative humidity values below critical values for several hours this afternoon across much...

