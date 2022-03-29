ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

UConn overcome scary injury to Juhasz to reach NCAA tournament Final Four

The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ypQBp_0estDafp00
Paige Bueckers scored 27 points for the Huskies on Monday.

UConn’s players were visibly shaken Monday night when teammate Dorka Juhasz suffered a horrific injury to her left arm during the first half of the Huskies regional final win over North Carolina State.

But in what has become a team hallmark this season, Connecticut shook off that adversity and beat the Wolfpack 91-87 in two overtimes to advance to a 14th straight Final Four, where they will face defending champions Stanford.

“I think having been through all the things that we have been through and knowing that we’re in the middle of a game right now, I think they refocused pretty well, considering,” coach Geno Auriemma said after a thrilling contest.

The Huskies were led by 27 points from Paige Bueckers, who was playing just her ninth game back after missing almost three months with a fracture and torn meniscus in her left knee, an injury suffered during the last minute of a win over Notre Dame in December.

“She’s still a kid and she still did miss two months of basketball,” Auriemma said. “And not just the games, she missed two months of practice. It was going to take time. Who knew? I had no expectation this would come, this kind of moment that she had. But you know, Paige is different.”

The Huskies also got 19 points from freshman Azzi Fudd, the nation’s top-rated recruit this fall, who also missed two months of the season with a stress injury in her right foot.

In Monday’s other game, Hailey Van Lith scored 22 points, Olivia Cochran made a series of crucial baskets in the final minutes, and Louisville held off Michigan 62-50 in a physical contest to return to the Final Four for the fourth time in program history.

Chelsie Hall added 15 points and Emily Engstler balanced out a poor shooting night with 16 rebounds and some big plays on defense, helping the top-seeded Cardinals advance to face South Carolina next weekend in Minneapolis.

The No. 3 seed Wolverines were within two points of their opponents with less than three minutes to go when the Cardinals, using some nifty ball movement to get out of a half-court trap, found Cochran for an easy layup. Then at the other end, Michigan star Naz Hillmon was called for charging, and Cochran added another bucket to give Louisville some breathing room.

Comments / 1

Related
News 12

UConn overcomes adversity again to advance to Final Four

UConn's players were visibly shaken Monday night when teammate Dorka Juhasz suffered a horrific injury to her left arm during the first half of the Huskies regional final win over North Carolina State. But in what has become a team hallmark this season, Connecticut shook off that adversity and beat...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Connecticut State
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal’s Son, Shareef, Enters Transfer Portal

With one year of college basketball eligibility remaining, LSU forward Shareef O’Neal – son of LSU legend Shaquille O’Neal – is taking his talents elsewhere. According to Stadium college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, O’Neal is entering the transfer portal. His final game with the Tigers was a five minute cameo in their NCAA Tournament loss to Iowa State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WBNS 10TV Columbus

'We had no red flags': Parents of Katie Meyer, 22, speak about Stanford soccer star's death

STANFORD, Calif — Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer's death has been ruled a suicide. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed the cause of death Friday. “The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner is investigating Kathryn Meyer’s death. There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer’s death was determined to be self-inflicted,” the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. “The Medical Examiner-Coroner extends sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Katie Meyer.”
STANFORD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige Bueckers
Person
Azzi Fudd
Person
Paige
Person
Geno Auriemma
AOL Corp

Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer's death ruled 'self-inflicted'

Editor's note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255. Medical examiners determined that the death of Stanford soccer goalkeeper Katie Meyer was "self-inflicted" as law enforcement ruled out foul play in a statement released to media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Uconn
On3.com

Vanderbilt loses former four-star recruit to NCAA Transfer Portal

Former Vanderbilt Commodores guard Shane Dezonie has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. Dezonie just finished up his true freshman year on campus, and he made an impact for Vanderbilt — though he was slated for an increase in playing time next season with the presumed departure of Scotty Pippen Jr. (Pippen has not yet declared for the NBA Draft, but the expectation is that he will), he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in pursuit of a new home.
WOLFEBORO, NH
The Spun

Look: Recruits Predict Where Arch Manning Will Commit

The biggest college football recruiting question for the class of 2023 involves Arch Manning. Where will the five-star quarterback play at the next level?. While the industry’s recruiting experts seem to think Manning will head to Alabama or Texas, his peers are projecting a different destination. At the recent Rivals Camp Series New Orleans, prospects were asked to predict what school will land Peyton and Eli’s nephew.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NCAA
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic makes call on additional year of eligibility

Purdue senior Sasha Stefanovic will not return to Purdue to take advantage of an additional year of eligibility. Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported the news on Monday. Stefanovic’s Purdue career came to an end on Friday when the Boilermakers dropped a Sweet 16 game to St. Peter’s. He scored 11 points — all of which came in the first half — in his last game with the program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

217K+
Followers
60K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy