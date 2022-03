An SNP MP has quit the party’s front bench at Westminster, he has announced on social media.David Linden, who served as the party’s work and pensions spokesman, said he wanted to “focus all my efforts on dealing more with day-to-day constituency work”.Announcing the resignation on Twitter on Tuesday, the MP for Glasgow East said: “It’s been a privilege to serve on the SNP frontbench in Westminster, but I’ve decided to step down in order to focus more of my time on constituency casework.”It's been a privilege to serve on the SNP frontbench in Westminster, but I've decided to step down...

POLITICS ・ 18 HOURS AGO