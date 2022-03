Opponents of a bill that would change nursing-home staffing standards are ratcheting up efforts to convince Gov. Ron DeSantis to veto it. Jamie Mongiovi, director of communications for AARP Florida, said members of the senior-advocacy group have been calling and emailing the governor’s office seeking a veto. “This legislation is simply going to put more pressure on the current (nursing home) staff to do more with less,” she said. “That is never a good formula for quality care.”

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO