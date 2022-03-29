Busch Stadium, Ballpark Village holding job fairs Tuesday

The job fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chesterfield Towne Center. The Department will be recruiting for seasonal summer camp and parks maintenance positions. Some interviews will take place at the job fair as well.
The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department, in coordination with the City’s Human Resources Department, will hold a “Job Madness” Outdoor Job Fair on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the ITC pavilion in Noelridge Park. Staff from Parks, Recreation, Golf, and Aquatics divisions will...
Comments / 0