ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Morning Forecast – Tuesday, March 29th

By Lexi Birmingham
myarklamiss.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST MONROE, LA. – (03/29/22) TODAY: Happy Tuesday! A warm front continues to lift of the north, directing our winds out of the south. This will not only advect some warm air but also continue to stream moisture into our area. We expect a more cloudy day for today with humid...

www.myarklamiss.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Severe weather outbreak possible early next week

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting severe weather including tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and heavy downpours across the ArkLaTex on Monday afternoon and night. The storm system responsible for this outlook was approaching the west US coast as of Friday evening. Here is the preliminary forecast...
ENVIRONMENT
WBTV

First Alert Wednesday: Rain, with a few strong to severe storms

First Alert: Rain develops Wednesday, which will be heavy at times. As of now, there’s a severe weather threat for afternoon or evening thunderstorms. If things line up in the atmosphere, some could be strong to severe. The biggest threat would be from gusty winds. Dry, warm Tuesday before...
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Spring weather waits ahead

Get ready for a chilly and mostly dry night with lows mainly in the 20s and some teens. Some light showers to closer to the Dakotas in Baker and Ekalaka could see up to a half inch of snow accumulation in the hills. There could be some valley fog overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Monroe, LA
News 12

Chances for wet weather, gradual warmup for midweek

There will be a gradual warmup Wednesday with the chance for a few sprinkles or light showers later in the day. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says highs will reach near 46 degrees with increasing clouds as the day goes on and rain possible during the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
WDTN

Wind Advisory goes into effect Wednesday

A Wind Advisory will be hoisted at noon on Wednesday. Winds could gust 40 to 50 mph through Wednesday night. Rain chances will increase tonight as a warm front continues to push north across the area. On Wednesday, we will be south of the boundary, and it will be a very windy and unseasonably warm day. Highs will push well into the 70s with gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado
WLOX

Storms moving in tonight and through Midday tomorrow

It will be nice and warm today with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds and scattered showers. By the morning hours, we could hear some rumbles of thunder with the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms moving through South Mississippi. The rainy...
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Much cooler with Tuesday rain and snow

After one of the warmest March days in memory, temperatures tumble with wind, rain and snow scattered around the area Tuesday. As an upper trough moves across the area from the northwest to southeast, it will bring 1 to 3 inches of snow to the mountain foothills. Above 7000 feet, expect 3 to 6 inches of wet snow with up to 10 inches in bands.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Near Record Cold Monday

Yet another cold, cloud-filled, blustery day across the Susquehanna Valley with periods of flurries, graupel, and sprinkles. This is all thanks to a powerful upper-level disturbance crossing over the region with a big bend (trough) in the jet stream. Strong high pressure building over the High Plains & Great Lakes regions will continue to send cold, Canadian air into the region through the next couple of days.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Port Arthur News

National Weather Service details severe weather impacts Monday, Tuesday

National Weather Service officials are monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms. The impacted are expected late Monday into Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are all possible, according to Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson. “The threat begins in Southeast Texas late Monday night/early Tuesday morning, and eventually...
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Active weather returns today as rain showers move in

Active weather returns today as our next weather system moves in. This morning, we are seeing mixed showers across parts of the Twin Tiers while others are just seeing some clouds. These showers move out through the morning but rain showers are quick to enter the region this afternoon. All of this active weather is associated with a low pressure system that pushes in from the West. Rain showers continue into tonight. The heaviest of rain falls overnight. Highs today are near 50 with overnight lows in the upper 30s. Showers linger into early Thursday. Drier air moves in Thursday afternoon but some stray showers are still possible. Another area of low pressure moves in for Thursday night and brings more rounds of rain showers. We are a bit warmer on Thursday as highs reach the low 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
UpNorthLive.com

Snow showers in the morning, sun may break through clouds

Snow showers this morning. Lake effect snow, so not everyone gets these showers. We'll see the pattern break down thru the morning. Some sun will come thru the clouds. Wind from the northwest will be 5-15 mph. Highs from 20 to 24 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula and from 24 to 32 degrees in the northern Lower.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Occasional rain through Wednesday

WET: An approaching upper trough will bring rain back to Alabama today. Showers are lined up near the Mississippi border early this morning, but the rain will become widespread later today, and periods of rain will continue tonight and tomorrow as the upper air system slowly moves through. A few strong storms are possible near the Gulf Coast today, and over roughly the southern half of the state tomorrow. SPC has defined a “marginal risk” of severe storms for these areas; the main threat will come from strong, gusty winds.
ALABAMA STATE
WWL

Near perfect weekend ahead!

NEW ORLEANS — The near perfect weather looks to continue through the weekend. Lots of sun today and a bit of a breeze, but winds will begin to subside through the evening and light winds, clear skies, and low humidity will allow for another drop in temperatures overnight with a morning start in the 40s and some low 50s. Mostly sunny skies this weekend with high pressure in control! The high will begin shifting east, allowing for a wind to come back off the Gulf, beginning an increase in humidity. So a wee bit more humid Sunday evening. Humidity and temperatures will continue to rise early next week and another upper system will send a cold front our way Wednesday. Right now, most storms look to arrive later Wednesday afternoon and into the night. The SPC is already highlighting a risk for some severe weather from the I-10/I-12 corredor northward. This severe weather potential looks far less with the main energy remaining to our north and we only find ourselves on the tail end of the line. We'll keep an eye on it!
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy